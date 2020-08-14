Coach Sale: Take 50% Off Purses, Shoes and More With Free Shipping

Coach is having a sale you don't want to miss. The fashion brand is offering 50% off hundreds of sale items, including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing. Prices are already marked. Take advantage of free shipping, too, with the code FREESHIP.

Coach is a favorite among celebrities as well! Stars such as Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan have been the faces of the top fashion brand.

Now's the time to score deals on Coach's luxurious crossbody bags, wallets, totes, sunglasses and more.

See all the sale items on the Coach website.

Shop the Coach sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

Tabby Hobo Coach Coach Tabby Hobo Coach A chic slouchy hobo bag, featuring Coach's signature hardware. This Coach hobo bag is available in 3 colors: lake, black and saddle. REGULARLY $495 $247.50 at Coach

Plaza Tote Coach Coach Plaza Tote Coach This Coach Plaza Tote is an unstructured purse that can fit a laptop in it. This handbag is available in five colors: sienna, chalk, black, bluebell and boysenberry. Also, it's $175 off the retail price. ORIGINALLY $350 $175 at Coach

Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting Coach Coach Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting Coach A stylish quilted backpack that can be converted into a top-handle bag or crossbody style. REGULARLY $395 $197.50 at Coach

Dinky Coach Coach Dinky Coach The Coach Dinky is a new addition to the Coach sale this week. This crossbody comes in two colors: black honey and chalk. ORIGINALLY $295 $147.50 at Coach

Sutton Hobo Coach Coach Sutton Hobo Coach This softly structured Sutton Hobo is made for everyday use and is crafted in polished pebble leather. This purse comes in 5 colors: black, oxblood, slate, aurora and beachwood. This handbag is an online exclusive and cannot be found in stores. Act fast and get this Coach leather black Sutton Hobo for 50% off at Coach, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $325 $162.50 at Coach

Dreamer Convertible Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas Coach Coach Dreamer Convertible Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas Coach A leather-and-canvas crossbody bag with the iconic Coach logo. This crossbody bag is available in 2 colors: sand taupe and tan black. REGULARLY $275 $137.50 at Coach

Charlie Bucket Bag Coach Coach Charlie Bucket Bag Coach This Coach Charlie Bucket Bag is made in pebbled leather and is lightweight and perfect for everyday use. This purse comes in seven colors: light fern, saddle, taupe, confetti pink, chalk, black and pine green. ORIGINALLY $375 $187.50 at Coach

Hadley Hobo In Colorblock Coach Coach Hadley Hobo In Colorblock Coach The Coach Hadley Hobo In Colorblock is an online only exclusive bag from Coach and comes in three colors: brass/taupe ginger, pewter/pine green aurora and chalk multi/gold. If you are interested in the solid versions of this purse you can check out the four color options here. ORIGINALLY $395 $197.50 at Coach

Lora Carryall 30 Coach Coach Lora Carryall 30 Coach The Coach Lora Carryall 30 is made with pebbled leather and has three compartments for easy organization. This purse comes in three colors: confetti pink, light fern and black. ORIGINALLY $325 $162.50 at Coach

Cassie Crossbody 19 In Colorblock Coach Coach Cassie Crossbody 19 In Colorblock Coach The Coach Cassie Crossbody 19 In Colorblock comes in two colors: Pewter/Pine Green Aurora and B4/Confetti Pink Multi. Or, if you are interested in the solid version of this classic bag, check them out here. ORIGINALLY $295 $147.50 at Coach

Bowery Bootie Coach Coach Bowery Bootie Coach This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $225 $112.50 at Coach

Barrel Bag Coach Coach Barrel Bag Coach The Barrel Bag is part of The Coach Originals collection of archival-inspired bags that celebrate the Coach legacy and their authentic New York heritage, which is reimagined for today's women. This handbag is crafted from refined leather and lightweight natural woven wicker. You can carry this purse either by the top handle or with the crossbody strap included. ORIGINALLY $375 $187.50 at Coach

Park Watch, 26mm Coach Coach Park Watch, 26mm Coach An elegant watch with mesh strap and Swarovski crystals. REGULARLY $275 $137.50 at Coach

Verona Mule Coach Coach Verona Mule Coach Sleek, comfy mules with Coach buckle detail. This Coach mule comes in 2 colors: pale blush and black. REGULARLY $150 $75 at Coach

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry

Rothy’s ECO Line of Handbags: From Ocean Plastic to Instant Classic

Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Gabriela Hearst's New It Bag

Fossil Sale: Extra 40% Off Sale Styles Of Watches, Bags and More