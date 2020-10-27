Jennifer Lopez is unstoppable! She's starring in another stunning campaign for Coach. This time it's alongside her children, Emme and Max Muñiz, and her mother, Guadalupe Lopez, for the new holiday collection.

The beautiful family is all smiles in the photo while modeling clothing and accessories from the fashion brand's latest collection for the "Holiday Is Where You Find It” campaign, featuring the chic Beat Shoulder Bag worn by J.Lo. The item is now available for pre-order to be shipped out starting Nov. 6.

The stylish New York City-inspired handbag features three interior compartments, snap closure, signature Coach buckle, edgy chain detail, top handle and crossbody strap. The piece would be a great holiday gift for the fashionista in your life (or a little treat for yourself)!

Ryan McGinley/Coach

The multitalented star recently dropped her first handbag collaboration with the brand -- the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag. After modeling in the Coach x Basquiat campaign, the fashion icon took on the role of designer, producer, dancer and recording artist for the release of this special handbag, which is priced at $495 -- see her short film and fun images over on Coach's Instagram.

Hao Zeng/Coach

The Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag is, unsurprisingly, stunning. With a colorblock design in on-trend peony and oxblood shades, sleek brass hardware (including a turnlock closure) and genuine snakeskin trim, it's as fashionable and versatile as J.Lo herself. Organize your essentials in the interior pockets and go hands-free by carrying it either by one long chain strap or two shorter handles. The finishing touch: an embossed hangtag inscribed with Jennifer's signature.

According to a press release and Q&A video, Jennifer designed the Hutton bag with Coach creative director Stuart Vevers and was inspired by her and the brand's shared values of authenticity and inclusivity as well as their New York roots.

“Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience,” Jennifer said in a press release. “I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The colorblock leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It’s a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

