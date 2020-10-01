Coach x Jennifer Lopez: Shop the New Handbag Launched Today

Jennifer Lopez is unstoppable! Today, she dropped her first handbag collaboration with Coach: the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag.

After a star turn modeling the fashion house's Coach x Basquiat campaign, the fashion icon took on the role of designer, producer, dancer and recording artist for the release of this special handbag, which is priced at $495 -- see her short film and fun images over on Coach's Instagram.

The Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag is, unsurprisingly, stunning. With a colorblock design in on-trend peony and oxblood shades, sleek brass hardware (including a turnlock closure) and genuine snakeskin trim, it's as fashionable and versatile as J.Lo herself. Organize your essentials in the interior pockets and go hands-free by carrying it either by one long chain strap or two shorter handles. The finishing touch: an embossed hangtag inscribed with Jennifer's signature.

According to a press release and Q&A video, Jennifer designed the Hutton bag with Coach creative director Stuart Vevers and was inspired by her and the brand's shared values of authenticity and inclusivity as well as their New York roots.

“Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience,” Jennifer said in a press release. “I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The colorblock leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It’s a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

We noticed that Jennifer said this is her "first" bag with Coach -- we can't wait to see what else she comes up with. In the meantime, shop the brand new Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag below.

