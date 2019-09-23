Coco Austin is opening up about her decision to continue breastfeeding.

The 40-year-old mom of one recently took to Instagram to share multiple pics of herself breastfeeding her nearly 4-year-old daughter, Chanel, whom she shares with her husband, Ice-T, on a private plane.

"A mothers calling.... I'm so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing," Austin began the lengthy caption. "I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week. They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise."

"I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob," she continued. "Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I'm lucky she hasn't grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know."

Last year, when Chanel was two years old, Austin shared a sweet snap of her daughter lounging on her chest, writing in the comments that she was continuing to breastfeed "more for comfort now."

Back when Chanel was still a newborn, Austin opened up about her breastfeeding experience on her blog.

"I felt like a true mother, I also can’t explain the feeling when you look down and see your baby needing you and then holding your boob with their tiny little hand gulping down with their strong little jaw it’s wonderful and I love it," she wrote of finding the joy in breastfeeding after a hard first week. "I will probably cry when I have to eventually stop breast feeding."

Watch the video below for more on Austin's family.

