Colin Hanks is taking every precaution he can against the coronavirus while out in public.



The 42-year-old actor was spotted wearing a white face mask and green latex gloves while taking his French bulldog, Earl Boykins, to a veterinarian in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



Colin is the eldest son of Tom Hanks, who, along with wife Rita Wilson, were the first big names to go public with the fact that they had been diagnosed with coronavirus. He has not been in close contact with either recently, as they have been in Australia as of late.

On Tuesday, Colin joked about how long he's been self-isolating in California while sharing a selfie on Instagram, writing, "Quarantine Day Number:IHAVENOIDEATHEDAYSAREBLURRINGTOGETHERANDNOWIDRESSLIKETHIS."

The Life in Pieces star has also regularly posted memes and pieces of advice amid the outbreak, including symptoms to look for and how to create a daily schedule for kids who aren't currently in school. Last week, he also blessed fans with this adorable pic of Earl:

Tom and Rita revealed their positive diagnosis on March 11 and remained in good spirits while quarantined at a hospital in Australia. Five days later, they were released from the hospital but remained in self-quarantine at a rented home Down Under.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner took to Facebook to share a hopeful health update with his fans, writing, "Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we (Rita Wilson) feel better." He also staunchly advocated for the "common sense" practice of self-isolation and social distancing when it comes to combating the global spread of COVID-19, specifically in regard to the multiple "shelter in place" orders that have been enacted in cities across the world.

Tom was in Australia to begin pre-production for his latest project, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays Elvis' longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Warner Bros. Pictures revealed in a statement to ET last week that they were working with Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the virus.

After his father was initially diagnosed, Colin also posted a message to Instagram, telling fans how much the whole Hanks family appreciated all the support they've been given this month.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits)," he wrote on March 11. "Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."



