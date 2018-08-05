Colton Haynes found the perfect way to say goodbye.

On Saturday, the Arrow star spread his mother Dana Haynes' ashes at Jenny Lake, inside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Saturday, her birthday. Afterward, he shared a moving photo featuring himself and his brother, Clinton Haynes, embracing while standing in the lake.

“Spreading my mom's ashes on her birthday with my family,” he captioned the photo. "What an emotional/beautiful experience. Words can describe what happened today. #JennyLake.”

They were joined by several more loved ones who all posed for a photo afterward. The 30-year-old thespian also shared an old photo of himself, his brother and his mother with the caption: “Happy Birthday Momma. The whole family is celebrating you today. We miss you so much. I can barely breathe. I miss & love you too much.”

Love you mom ❤ Happy Birthday A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 5, 2018 at 3:24am PDT

On March 24, Haynes’ mother died after suffering advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure. He shared several photos of her throughout her life, including one of them dancing together.

“Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life...my momma,” he wrote. “Words can't express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel.”

