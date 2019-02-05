Looks like the drama's just getting started on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

The 27-year-old former football player's journey to find love will come to a close with a live two-night finale next month -- signaling that, like Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s shocking switcheroo last season, this ending is going to take a while to process.

Underwood warned that viewers should prepare themselves while speaking to ET's Leanne Aguilera at ABC's Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday.

"As the weeks progress, it gets more real and more real, and I think not only for me but these women too," he teased. "It's unlike anything else, and it's going to be a crazy one. You guys are in for a wild ride."

After Monday night's cliffhanger episode, 12 women are left in the running for Underwood's heart. Fans still have three episodes of romantic international dates before our virgin Bachelor is given the opportunity to spend the night with his final contestants in the fantasy suites, airing Monday, March 4. The Women Tell All special will air the next night, March 5, with the finale airing the following week, on March 11 and 12.

"It's going to be unexpected to a lot of people," Underwood told ET of his ending. "So we'll see what I'm shouting at the end off the rooftops, but I hope at the end of it, you can know that I'm happy. So we'll see."

The Bachelor previously opened up about just how emotional his season gets, revealing that at one point, he actually left the series. See what Underwood said in the video below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

