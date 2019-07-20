Last time Marvel Studios attended San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige teased the introduction of the Skrulls into the MCU. Now, those shapeshifting green aliens are everywhere, and Marvel returned to Hall H on Saturday to tease what's coming next.

The program description for the presentation vaguely teased, "Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and surprise panelists provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe." That turned out to be the entire slate for Phase 4, appearances from a who's who of MCU favorites and very, very famous newcomers and so much more.

Here is a minute-by-minute breakdown of everything that happened during Marvel's massive Comic-Con panel:

"I don’t think I could have played this iteration of Natasha 10 years ago, It would have been a different film. I get to play her as a fully realized woman. – Scarlett Johansson on #BlackWidow#MarvelSDCChttps://t.co/qItg0eO1XRpic.twitter.com/TKpNyi3vGk — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 21, 2019

Natalie Portman will star as Jane Foster in #ThorLoveAndThunder... and she will harness the power of the god of thunder herself! #MarvelSDCChttps://t.co/qItg0eO1XRpic.twitter.com/liwQ6REqmc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 21, 2019

#Hawkeye has been confirmed for Fall 2021 with Jeremy Renner, and Kate Bishop will be introduced in the series. 🏹 #MarvelSDCChttps://t.co/qItg0eO1XRpic.twitter.com/owIKYio0lT — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 21, 2019

"I'm really excited to be at the dawn of this project and I think it's vital to maintain the humor from the first film [...] We're going back to trying to destroy him a little bit." – Benedict Cumberbatch on #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. #MarvelSDCCpic.twitter.com/VgRrCECm3d — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 21, 2019

#LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston, will follow the God of Mischief after he escapes New York in #Endgame. #MarvelSDCChttps://t.co/qItg0eO1XRpic.twitter.com/MifSeC9IBJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 21, 2019

#WandaVision will take place after #AvengersEndgame and feature characters we know from the MCU -- including a grown-up Monica Rambeau played by @TeyonahParris. #MarvelSDCChttps://t.co/qItg0eO1XRpic.twitter.com/U4xXTwgFAY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 21, 2019

“There was an imposter who played the Mandarin in Iron Man 3. But there is a real Mandarin, and he’s coming to take on Shang-Chi in #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” - Kevin Feige #MarvelSDCC#SDCChttps://t.co/vFr1gI6XfNpic.twitter.com/sov87TVzMP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 21, 2019

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' series will follow Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson following #AvengersEndgame (and yes, the shield belongs to Sam now 😉). #MarvelSDCChttps://t.co/jLLfC8U1fCpic.twitter.com/rpZFPEETGn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 21, 2019

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Follow along all weekend on ET Live and check out ET's YouTube page for videos of all of our exclusive Comic-Con interviews.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Russo Brothers Spill 'Avengers: Endgame' Secrets | Comic-Con 2019 (Exclusive)

Comic-Con 2019: Watch All the New Trailers!

'Avengers: Endgame': 6 New Revelations From Comic-Con 2019