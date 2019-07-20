Comic-Con 2019: Danai Gurira Opens Up About 'Difficult' Decision to Depart 'The Walking Dead' (Live Updates)
'The Good Place' Cast Talks Keeping Final Season Secrets3:22 PM:
The cast of The Good Place -- Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper, D'Arcy Carden, Marc Evan Jackson, and Manny Jacinto -- sat down with ET's Keltie Knight to dish as much as they could about their upcoming final season.
"We were all a little bit mad at [creator] Mike Schur when he said, 'I have to end the show,' but then he told us why and how and the what of it all, we were like, 'Oh yeah, that's the right ending,'" Bell said. "It's the best worst feeling you could have, 'cause we don't wanna leave each other. We really like having the purpose of the show, funny things, but also how to be a good person -- but we also know that this is the right move."
On their secret for keeping spoilers from eager fans, the cast was adamant: "Not tell Ted!"
Danson didn't deny his proclivity for revealing spoilers -- even when Jamil noted that he was the reason the cast didn't receive their finale scripts prior to Comic-Con -- simply cracking a smile and replying, "Everybody loves good news and they love the messenger."
Danai Gurira Opens Up About Her 'Difficult' Decision to Depart 'The Walking Dead'2:49 PM:
A day after it was announced that Danai Gurira would be officially exiting The Walking Dead, the actress opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier about her bittersweet departure.
"It was a very difficult decision. I love that home. It has been one of my purest joys to play that character," Gurira said of her role as Michonne. "I have had a home and a family for eight years. That is not a short time. I've killed a lot of zombies…It's a home and it’s a family and a lot of folks you don't see. The folks behind the cameras that you don't see."
"It wasn't an easy decision and is something that will always be a part of me," she added. "And I will always be so grateful for the time I've spent [on the show]."
As for teasing what's next for her in the Marvel universe, and if there would be some Black Panther 2 news at Comic-Con, Gurira wouldn't divulge.
"Why would I do that?" she replied with a laugh. "No we just gotta let that play out…There's always something special at the Marvel panel."
Guillermo del Toro on the 'Campfire' Quality of 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'2:29 PM:
Guillermo del Toro joined ET at Comic-Con to talk about the upcoming adaptation of the beloved horror anthology Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which he produced.
"Three generations of adults, most everybody, or their parents, or their older brothers or siblings, they've read the book," the acclaimed director explained. "And they're beautiful because, like, they're PG-13, not an anthology, it's a single story. But three generations know what tales are gonna be there and they know they have this campfire sort of fun, scary factor."
Del Toro may be an Oscar winner, but said he always loves returning to Comic-Con. "I've been coming here for decades and I really love it because no matter how much we can see entertainment becoming corporate, the love of the fans remains authentic," he said. "The attachment to the characters, their roots, their mythology, this is a place where it's taken seriously for the right reasons."
'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Thandie Newton and Nazis1:59 PM:
What exactly is Westworld season three?
We're still not quite sure, but we got a much better idea at the HBO series' panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, when the futuristic drama released the very first trailer.
Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy took the stage at Hall H alongside stars Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth and newcomer to the series, avid fan Aaron Paul, who expressed excitement over being part of the cast.
The trailer revealed that Westworld is set in the distant future, around 2050 to 2060, but also sees Newton's character in Nazi Germany. While Nolan and Joy were coy about specifics surrounding the season, they revealed that season three's theme is "The New World" and they may or may not be out of the park.
'Star Trek: Picard' Releases New Trailer and Brings Back 'Star Trek' Legends1:36 PM:
Familiar faces from Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: The Next Generation are coming to Star Trek: Picard.
CBS All Access' anticipated new series featuring the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard made a splashy Hall H debut on Saturday afternoon during the 90-minute "Enter the Star Trek Universe" panel, premiering the first official trailer, which revealed Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner and Jonathan Del Arco would be reprising their Star Trek characters Seven of Nine, Data and Hugh the Borg.
Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes will also return.
Ryan, Spiner and Del Arco made special appearances during the panel, and they shared how they unexpectedly made their way back to their iconic Star Trek roles many years later.
"To be honest, over a year ago, I was at the Hollywood Bowl with one of the producers and he, after about four glasses of champagne, [brought up the possibility]," Ryan shared, admitting that she wasn't planning on a return. "I kept hearing it from other creators of the show over the course of the year. But I never thought it was going to happen. And here we are!"
Yara Shahidi Says Halle Bailey is Redefining 'What it Means to Be a Princess'1:01 PM:
Yara Shahidi sat down with Kevin Frazier to open up about her involvement with Stan Lee's Alliances: A Trick of Light, and also rave about her friend and Grown-ish co-star, Halle Bailey, who was recently cast as Ariel in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
"That’s amazing, because she is Ariel," Shahidi gushed. "Like, if you know her, she is the most ethereal voice and... Chloe and Halle are two powerful young women. I don’t know other people who produce and write their own music, that are so involved in their process, that take their art so seriously and have such a great message."
"To see Halle in this role, it redefines what it means to be a princess and I think she does maintain all of those classic traits of Ariel while still bringing that sense of confidence and empowerment."
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Tease 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Series12:35 PM:
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan sat down with Kevin Frazier on Saturday where they shared how they are doing since the release of Avengers: Endgame.
"The world's a mess," Stan joked. "These are dark times."
As for Mackie, he said, "It's been great. We have been on a pretty nice vacation," with Stan adding, "I think we're OK."
The two also dished on what fans can expect on their upcoming Disney+ series, Falcon and Winter Soldier.
"There's an angry guy with one arm and there's a confused guy with wings and they're in a show together," teased Mackie.
"We're just going to do our best to survive," Stan added.
'Star Trek: Discovery': David Ajala Joins Season 3 as 'Mischievous' New Character12:12 PM:
Star Trek: Discovery made its Hall H debut at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday morning as part of a 90-minute Star Trek panel with star Sonequa Martin-Green, executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise on hand to preview the upcoming third season. And they made their 20-minute session count, announcing a major addition for the new season, special guests and sharing a first look.
David Ajala (Supergirl, Nightflyers) was the surprise guest on the Star Trek: Discovery panel, joining season three as a mischievous new character named Cleveland "Book" Booker. Smart and capable, Book has a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.
"Book is going to be a character who is going to break the rules a little bit. It's always fun to break the rules a little bit, and it starts right from the beginning of the season," the British actor teased.
Kurtzman added that Book is a character who isn't who he appears to be, teasing that trouble awaits the USS Discovery crew when they arrive nearly a century into the future and that they will not have arrived in the same place, so reuniting may be a tall task in itself.
'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Talks New Supersuit and 'Infinite Earths' Crossover12:10 PM:
The Supergirl cast sat down with Leanne Aguilera on Saturday, where star Melissa Benoist opened up about her new supersuit and the upcoming crossover!
"I know Stephen [Amell] and Grant [Gustin] have had new [suits] every year and I was always like, 'Nah, I'm good!" Benoist recalled of getting her new look for the show's upcoming fourth season. "The skirt was so iconic and so symbolic and very synonymous with the comic book version …And then we moved to Vancouver and it was cold and rainy. And it feels like right. It feels like the right evolution and the right time to do it."
As for the upcoming crossover, Benoist said she was looking forward to working with two Supermen -- Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh -- as well as "palling around" with Batwoman herself, Ruby Rose.
Cara Delevingne Jokes 'Carnival Row' Role as a 'Pansexual Fairie' Is 'Kind of Typecasting'11:49 AM:
The cast of Carnival Row sat down with ET's Keltie Knight on Saturday to dish on their upcoming neo-noir fantasy series on Amazon Prime Video.
Cara Delevingne, who plays Vignette Stonemoss in the series, joked that her role as a "pansexual faerie" is "kind of typecasting," but said she had a blast embodying the winged beauty.
"The whole thing about fairies is they’re extremely sensitive creatures, but they’re all about love and giving back to the world what they have," she said. "They’re really amazing."
Some of her co-stars, who play humans, admitted to "wing envy," as Delevingne opened up about her amazing costume.
“[The wings] are actually quite sensual," she explained. "They really respond to emotion, I feel like faeries can feel and hear things more than other people. They’re kind of amazing.”
Co-star Orlando Bloom even joked about nicking a pair of the faerie wings for fiancee Katy Perry.
"She’d love some wings," he joked. "I might bring her back some of those cardboard ones, just as gesture."
Carnival Row is set to premiere Aug. 30 on Amazon Prime Video.
'The Flash' Cast Says West Allen Will Face Some 'Good Marital Tension' in Season 611:17 AM:
Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and the cast of The Flash zoomed into ET's Comic-Con suite on Saturday to tease the new big bad of season six and what's ahead for Central City's cutest couple: West Allen.
Gustin said the season picks up directly after the season five finale, as the couple is still mourning having to say goodbye to their future daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy).
“We’re pretty much still dealing with the shock of it, and Barry is trying aggressively to be optimistic and move forward and probably, to a fault, not dealing with it in all the way he should be dealing with it," the actor said.
“And I think you’ll see kind of early on, Iris kind of questions how they’re both dealing with it," Patton added. "They really talk about what the appropriate way is to kind of grieve Nora so that they can move forward in a positive way and get back to Team Flash, and do it in a way so that they can sustain themselves as a married couple."
While the grieving period is definitely going to "shake it up" for the couple, Gustin assured there's no need to be concerned about their future. "There’s tension, but we are coming closer in some ways too," he said.
"It’s good marital tension, where it’s like, you’re not afraid of them getting divorced, but they’ve got stuff to work out, you know?" Patton added.
The Flash returns this fall on The CW.
'Arrow' Cast Stays Tight-Lipped on Epic 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover10:57 AM:
Arrow stars Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, Julianna Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez and David Ramsey sat down with ET's Leanne Aguilera to dish on their upcoming final season -- which is all building to the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.
While the cast predictably stayed tight-lipped on spoilers, Amell was able to offer this tidbit: "I’m gonna play more than one character in the crossover. They’re all named Oliver, if that helps."
However the cast didn't have to hold back when it came to their praise for former co-star Emily Bett Rickards, who departed the show after seven seasons this spring.
While they didn't have any information about Rickards' possibly returning for a scene in the final season, Amell assured, "We miss her a lot."
"I texted her when I was on the plane to Vancouver last week, and I just texted her that I was sad," he recalled. "The show feels different, in no small part because Em Bett's not with us anymore."
Arrow returns this fall on The CW.
Taron Egerton Admits He Got 'Weak in the Knees' Over a Comic-Con Star Sighting10:36 AM:
Taron Egerton and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance producers Louis Leterrier and Lisa Henson sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier on Saturday to discuss their upcoming show -- as well as the special guest appearance by Mark Hamill, who stars in the series and popped up during the show's panel on Friday.
"I was weak in the knees! I mean, that’s Luke Skywalker," Egerton gushed. "The great thing about Mark is, in terms of movies of this era, you know, the ‘80s period, he really is an icon. There’s something that just feels really appropriate about him being involved in this series."
As for how the Rocketman star got involved with the new series -- which is a prequel to the cult classic 1982 film -- he said it was a long time coming.
"I really love voice work. And there can be lots of opportunities to be involved with animation, as an actor, but something like this -- a kind of quite classic, Henson product, in that it’s all done with puppets -- those opportunities don’t come along very often," he explained. "So for me, that in itself would have been exciting enough. I’m also just a massive fan of The Dark Crystal, the 1982 film, and it’s a great honor to be a part of this new chapter."
However, while we've seen him as Elton John and will soon be seeing him as a Gelfling, Egerton said there's no truth to the rumors that he'll soon be suiting up as Wolverine.
"I’m surprised by it," the actor said of the speculation. "I never really thought of myself that way, that anyone would ever think that that was a possibility. There’s no truth to it, but it’s a lovely rumor."
'Snowpiercer' Cast Jokes Their Trailer Will 'Kick Top Gun's A**!'10:06 AM:
The cast and creative team behind TBS' upcoming Snowpiercer series sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier on Saturday, where they dished on their upcoming adaptation -- revealing that the first trailer for the show would be dropping during their panel later that day.
"It's gonna kick Top Gun's a**!" EP Graeme Manson joked.
"Tell Tom Cruise, Graeme is in the lobby!" star Daveed Diggs chimed in.
The cast was of course poking fun at Cruise's epic Comic-Con appearance on Thursday, when the superstar surprised fans with a Hall H appearance to debut the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, which also happens to star Snowpiercer's Jennifer Connelly.
"I think the trailer looks amazing, I have to say," Connelly told Frazier. "For me, every part of the project has exceeded my expectations. Watching the trailer, being on the set, my experiences shooting, it's been phenomenal."
As for Snowpiercer, which is based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film of the same name, as well as the original 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, Diggs opened up about playing a prisoner whose life changes after venturing from the desolate tail of the train to the higher-class cabins.
"There's some interesting psychology going on with the class structure of this train," he noted. "Imagine not seeing outside for seven years. What does that do to a person?"
Snowpiercer is set to premiere on TBS in spring 2020.
This year's Comic-Con celebrations have already been full of surprises -- including new trailers, Veronica Mars' surprise full-season drop and an unexpected appearance by Tom Cruise, who premiere the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick! See more in the video below!
