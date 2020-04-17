Comic-Con Officially Canceled Due to Coronavirus

It's time to hang up the cape this year.

San Diego Comic-Con has officially been canceled, organizers announced on Friday, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The convention was scheduled to begin July 23; now, fans must instead look forward to July 22-25, 2021.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision," spokesperson David Glanzer said. "We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy."

Attendees will be able to transfer their badges to 2021 or request a refund.

Comic-Con's cancellation comes after plans for WonderCon Anaheim, which had been set for April, were scrapped. The pandemic has also seen the cancellation of major festivals such as South by Southwest and the Cannes Film Festival, the latter of which announced earlier this week that it will not be held "in its original form" this year.

RELATED CONTENT:

SXSW Film Festival Will Stream for Free at Your Home, Thanks to Amazon Prime

Taylor Swift Cancels Lover Fest and All 2020 Performances Due to Coronavirus

Every New Movie Streaming Early While Theaters Are Closed

Related Gallery