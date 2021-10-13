Connie Britton is opening up about her love life. While on the red carpet at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event, Britton, who was a presenter at Wednesday night's show, talked to ET's Cassie DiLaura about how excited she is that her bestie Chelsea Handler found love. She also admitted that she has a "wonderful man" in her own life.

"I am so freaking happy for her, it is awesome," Britton said, gushing over Handler's newly announced relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy. "It is just so great, I can't even tell you. I love who they are to each other, I love who they are together. It's great."

When asked about the "mystery hunk," Britton's recently been spotted with, the White Lotus actress said while she's a very private person, she will admit that she too has found love in her life.

"I'm such a private person, and I managed to stay very private in my life, but yes, I have a wonderful man in my life," she shared.

Last week, on the season 2 premiere of Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea, the comedian shared how her 18-year friendship with Koy turned into something more.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Koy asked Handler to write a blurb for his book, Mixed Plate, when the two reconnected. They started texting, hanging out and even FaceTiming regularly too. After four months apart, they decided to go out to dinner.

"The minute we were both back in L.A., we were like, 'Let's go to dinner,'" Koy recalled. From there, the pair started spending lots of time together and things progressed "organically," Handler explained.

But it wasn't until Handler's return to the stage during a show in Las Vegas that she felt something was different between her and her longtime friend. After getting back to L.A., the couple has been together ever since.

While on the red carpet, Britton also teased season two of The White Lotus. Britton said season two promises a whole new set of shenanigans for the White Lotus crew.

"It's just gonna be more shenanigans and probably another cool hotel, in a really cool location, and just the brilliance of Mike White's writing," Britton said of season two of the HBO Max original.

