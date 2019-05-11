Constance Wu is speaking her truth.

A day after the Fresh Off the Boat star tweeted a series of shocking NSFW tweets about the show's renewal, expressing that the news was "not" good, Wu is apologizing for her outburst. Wu shared a lengthy note on Twitter on Saturday, explaining that she does not "hate the show" but was upset that its renewal meant she had to pass on another project she was "passionate about."

"I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about," she began. "So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB. But I understand how that could feel interconnected and could get muddled."

"So here is me unmuddling it with my truth: FOTB is a great show that I'm proud of and that I enjoy. I've gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand," she expressed before explaining that portraying Jessica on the show is "fun and easy and pleasant."

"But in general, I've always sought artistic challenge over comfort and ease. I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project – because that other project would have challenged me as an artist – that other project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all," she explained.

Wu continued by admitting that she knows that her "words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I use to be in that struggle too."

"I do regret that and it wasn't nice and I am sorry for that," she stated, adding that she knows how privileged she is to have options. "People 'assumed' that that meant I don't love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me. People can hold conflicting feelings in their heart."

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

On Friday, shortly after FOTB's renewal news, Wu tweeted, "So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k."

So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

The actress followed that up with another NSFW tweet, writing, "F**king hell." When a fan responded by congratulating her on the comedy's pickup and saying that it was "great news," Wu slammed it by simply tweeting in her reply, "No it's not." Wu has since deleted her response to the fan.

After a series of other comments -- even writing "dislike" on ABC's Instagram post about the show's renewal (which she later deleted) -- Wu posted another tweet attempting to explain her previous tweets.

"That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f--- a lot. I love the word," she wrote. "Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming."

That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

Her final tweet before Saturday's apology was: "Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too."

Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too😘 — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

Wu recently wrapped the movie Hustlers, which co-stars Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart.

