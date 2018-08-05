Crazy Rich Asians' potential impact reaches far beyond the box office.

The upcoming film, based on the 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan, has seen anticipation boil over in the days leading up to its release, thanks to an all-star roster-- Constance Wu, Awkwafina and Ken Jeong to name a few -- a dazzling first trailer and the fact that it's the first Hollywood studio in a quarter of a century to feature a primarily Asian cast, after The Joy Luck Club in 1993.

"This movie means so much to so many and I want people to enjoy it and get out to the theater," Wu, who plays the film's lead, Rachel Chu, told ET's Lauren Zima on Saturday. The 36-year-old actress has already earned accolades for her role on the ABC sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat.

"I feel just so tremendously lucky to have done my show, which was groundbreaking and historic," she explained, "and because of that opportunity, to meet all the Asian-American men and women who for whom it meant so much, and to hear their stories and to know that, hopefully, we can be a part of a movement that starts bringing their stories to life, because obviously, our story doesn't represent everyone. I hope it doesn't."

And the emphasis on representation appears to, at least in Awkwafina's experience, be resonating with audiences across the country.

"I feel extremely blessed," she told ET. "Ken [Jeong] and I and Nico Santos who plays Oliver just came off a regional press tour and to see the response around the country was amazing."

"People want this movie," Awkwafina added. "They want to see it and they love it and it makes them -- it inspires them and makes them feel a certain way and there's no better feeling."

Crazy Rich Asians, directed by Jon M. Chu, premieres on Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, another part of the film that's turning heads -- leading gentleman Henry Golding! Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Celebrates Their 'Massive' Movie and Tease Sequels: 'It's About Time' (Exclusive)

'Crazy Rich Asians' Drops Dazzling First Trailer

Related Gallery