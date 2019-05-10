Constance Wu is less than thrilled with the renewal of Fresh Off the Boat.

The 37-year-old actress, whose star wattage has increased since starring in last summer's Crazy Rich Asians, seemingly posted a series of stunning NSFW tweets Friday afternoon, less than one hour after ABC officially renewed the Asian-led comedy for a sixth season.

"So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k," Wu first wrote, without referring to the Fresh Off the Boat renewal.

The actress followed that up with another NSFW tweet, writing, "F**king hell."

When a fan responded by congratulating her on the comedy's pickup and saying that it was "great news," Wu slammed it by simply tweeting in her reply, "No it's not." Wu has since deleted her response to the fan.

Wu also apparently took to Instagram to comment on ABC's official Fresh Off the Boat post, writing "Dislike" on a photo they posted about the renewal.

Shortly thereafter, Wu posted another tweet attempting to explain her previous tweets.

"That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f--- a lot. I love the word," she wrote. "Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming."

ET has reached out to Wu's rep. ABC declined to comment.

Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Always Be My Maybe) also stars in the half-hour series, whose ensemble cast includes Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Ray Wise and Chelsey Crisp.

When news of the renewal came through, Yang praised the pickup with a celebratory tweet.

Fresh Off the Boat, which premiered in 2015 on ABC, recently became the first Asian American comedy to reach syndication. The series, based on chef and author Eddie Huang's memoir of the same name, skyrocketed Wu and Park to stardom. Huang, whose life inspired the series, has since distanced himself from the comedy, saying in 2015 on Twitter that he "doesn't watch #FreshOfftheBoat" and "doesn't recognize it."

Last year, Wu experienced monster success with Crazy Rich Asians, based off Kevin Kwan's popular novel, which catapulted her to one of the most-sought after Asian American actresses currently working. She recently wrapped Hustlers, opposite Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B. The demands of a grueling production schedule required to execute a broadcast television show could hinder her opportunities in film, though it remains unclear what prompted Wu's series of tweets Friday.

