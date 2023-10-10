With over 40 million views on TikTok, CosRx Snail Mucin Essence is loved by celebs and the skincare world for its hydrating, skin-smoothing benefits. The viral gel-textured essence can be beneficial in addressing skin issues like dryness, inflamed and irritated skin, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.

No snail mucin product is more popular than CosRx’s snail mucin essence and right now, the K-beauty staple is majorly on sale. During Prime Big Deal Days, on October 10 and 11, you can save over 40% on the CosRx Snail Mucin Essence at Amazon. The celeb-loved essence that protects the skin from moisture loss is just $15 to refresh your fall beauty routine on a budget.

The secret to Emily Ratajkowski's Vogue cover-ready skin isn't just frequent facials and plenty of beauty sleep. The model and author also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration and calming stressed skin.

In case you haven't already seen this skin care product on your TikTok feed, you're probably wondering: what exactly is snail mucin? Essentially, snail mucin is a nicer word for snail slime or snail mucus — the sticky fluid you see when snails leave a trail behind them. The ingredient is extremely popular in Korean skincare products, as it claims to provide plenty of hydration while soothing damaged skin. COSRX obtains the mucin in a "safe and environmentally friendly way," and processes it as a cosmetic material.

EmRata isn't the only one who considers this treatment her holy grail for healthy and clean skin. Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers gave CosRx Snail Mucin Essence a five-star review. Below, check out even more simple yet effective snail formulations from CosRx that are currently marked down as part of Amazon's October Prime Day event.

