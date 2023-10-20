Beauty & Wellness

Cosrx's Best-Selling Snail Mucin Essence Is Over 40% Off Right Now — Shop Skincare Deals for Fall

CosRx Snail Mucin Essence
CosRx
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:34 AM PDT, October 20, 2023

COSRX's snail mucin serum used by Emily Ratajkowski is going viral on TikTok and now it is on sale for just $14.

With over 40 million views on TikTok, CosRx Snail Mucin Essence is loved by celebs and the skincare world for its hydrating, skin-smoothing benefits. The viral gel-textured essence can be beneficial in addressing skin issues like dryness, inflamed and irritated skin, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.

No snail mucin product is more popular than CosRx’s snail mucin essence and right now, the K-beauty staple is majorly on sale. Ahead of the colder skin-drying temperatures, you can save over 40% on the CosRx Snail Mucin Essence at Amazon. The celeb-loved essence that protects the skin from moisture loss is just $15 to refresh your fall beauty routine on a budget.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.

$25 $14

Shop Now

The secret to Emily Ratajkowski's Vogue cover-ready skin isn't just frequent facials and plenty of beauty sleep. The model and author also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration and calming stressed skin.

In case you haven't already seen this skin care product on your TikTok feed, you're probably wondering: what exactly is snail mucin? Essentially, snail mucin is a nicer word for snail slime or snail mucus — the sticky fluid you see when snails leave a trail behind them. The ingredient is extremely popular in Korean skincare products, as it claims to provide plenty of hydration while soothing damaged skin. COSRX obtains the mucin in a "safe and environmentally friendly way," and processes it as a cosmetic material.

EmRata isn't the only one who considers this treatment her holy grail for healthy and clean skin. Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers gave CosRx Snail Mucin Essence a five-star review. Below, check out even more simple yet effective snail formulations from CosRx that are currently marked down to help you get keep your skin hydrated during the colder fall temperatures.

COSRX Glazed Donut Look Bundle

COSRX Glazed Donut Look Bundle
Amazon

COSRX Glazed Donut Look Bundle

Upgrade your fall skincare routine with this bundle including 10 snail mucin-enriched sheet masks and a Snail Mucin 96% Repair Essence serum for a perfect everyday glow. 

$50 $43

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream

This all-in-one cream is a lightweight moisturizer that nourishes, replenishes, and plumps with moisture without leaving a greasy residue.

$26 $15

Shop Now

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
Amazon

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.

$24 $18

Shop Now

COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch

COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch
Amazon

COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch

Fight those dark circles and fine lines with these COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel eye patches with its hydrating, plumping and brightening formula.

$28 $24

Shop Now

COSRX Niacinamide 5% + Snail Mucin 74% Dual Essence

COSRX Niacinamide 5% + Snail Mucin 74% Dual Essence
Amazon

COSRX Niacinamide 5% + Snail Mucin 74% Dual Essence

COSRX's dual essence facial serum targets dark spots and signs of aging with snail mucin and niacinamide ingredients.

$28 $25

Shop Now

COSRX Advanced Snail Peptide Cream with 73.7% Snail Mucin + 2% Niacinamide

COSRX Advanced Snail Peptide Cream with 73.7% Snail Mucin + 2% Niacinamide
Amazon

COSRX Advanced Snail Peptide Cream with 73.7% Snail Mucin + 2% Niacinamide

Made with snail mucin, niacinamide and peptides, this cream claims to brighten and tighten tired skin for a rejuvenated look.

$26 $18

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: