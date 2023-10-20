COSRX's snail mucin serum used by Emily Ratajkowski is going viral on TikTok and now it is on sale for just $14.
With over 40 million views on TikTok, CosRx Snail Mucin Essence is loved by celebs and the skincare world for its hydrating, skin-smoothing benefits. The viral gel-textured essence can be beneficial in addressing skin issues like dryness, inflamed and irritated skin, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.
No snail mucin product is more popular than CosRx’s snail mucin essence and right now, the K-beauty staple is majorly on sale. Ahead of the colder skin-drying temperatures, you can save over 40% on the CosRx Snail Mucin Essence at Amazon. The celeb-loved essence that protects the skin from moisture loss is just $15 to refresh your fall beauty routine on a budget.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.
The secret to Emily Ratajkowski's Vogue cover-ready skin isn't just frequent facials and plenty of beauty sleep. The model and author also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration and calming stressed skin.
In case you haven't already seen this skin care product on your TikTok feed, you're probably wondering: what exactly is snail mucin? Essentially, snail mucin is a nicer word for snail slime or snail mucus — the sticky fluid you see when snails leave a trail behind them. The ingredient is extremely popular in Korean skincare products, as it claims to provide plenty of hydration while soothing damaged skin. COSRX obtains the mucin in a "safe and environmentally friendly way," and processes it as a cosmetic material.
EmRata isn't the only one who considers this treatment her holy grail for healthy and clean skin. Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers gave CosRx Snail Mucin Essence a five-star review. Below, check out even more simple yet effective snail formulations from CosRx that are currently marked down to help you get keep your skin hydrated during the colder fall temperatures.
COSRX Glazed Donut Look Bundle
Upgrade your fall skincare routine with this bundle including 10 snail mucin-enriched sheet masks and a Snail Mucin 96% Repair Essence serum for a perfect everyday glow.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
This all-in-one cream is a lightweight moisturizer that nourishes, replenishes, and plumps with moisture without leaving a greasy residue.
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.
COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch
Fight those dark circles and fine lines with these COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel eye patches with its hydrating, plumping and brightening formula.
COSRX Niacinamide 5% + Snail Mucin 74% Dual Essence
COSRX's dual essence facial serum targets dark spots and signs of aging with snail mucin and niacinamide ingredients.
COSRX Advanced Snail Peptide Cream with 73.7% Snail Mucin + 2% Niacinamide
Made with snail mucin, niacinamide and peptides, this cream claims to brighten and tighten tired skin for a rejuvenated look.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals
50 Best Early Holiday Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Save on Apple, Marc Jacobs, KitchenAid and More
Best Lists
The Best Eye Creams to Treat Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles — ILIA, Sunday Riley, Laneige and More
Sales & Deals
Walmart’s Early Holiday Sale Has Can't-Miss Beauty Deals on Laneige, La Mer, Dyson and More
Gifts