Country Singer Justin Carter Dead After Accidental Shooting: Reports

Rest in peace, Justin Carter.

The rising country singer has died, his team confirmed on his Instagram on Sunday. According to ABC11, Carter died after a prop gun went off his apartment. He was 35.

The outlet reports that the gun was meant to be used as a prop in a music video. "His music was his world," Carter's mother, Cindy McClellan, told ABC11. "He was always there for everybody."

The rising singer recently signed a deal with Triple Threat Management. "Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people's eyes, to be the next Garth Brooks," said Mark Atherton with Triple Threat.

Carter's tragic death comes after Louis Tomlinson's sister, Félicité, unexpectedly died in London last week. She was 18. See more in the video below.

