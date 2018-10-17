Bruce Springsteen had a very special guest in the audience at his Broadway show this week!

Courteney Cox attended Springsteen on Broadway in New York City on Tuesday, along with her former Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston.

The 54-year-old actress dressed semi-casual for the show, wearing a navy blazer over a basic gray T-shirt, jeans, flats and tinted glasses. She accessorized with a light pink purse.

Backgrid

Cox famously starred in Springsteen's music video for "Dancing in the Dark" in 1984, as the lucky lady who gets pulled onstage at his concert in St. Paul, Minnesota. It's been 34 years since they filmed that video, so it's nice to see the two are still supportive of each other!

ET caught up with Cox just a few hours before Sringsteen's NYC show, where she opened up about her daughter, Coco. The 14-year-old, whom Cox shares with her ex-husband, David Arquette, has found a passion for the arts, and has already starred in over 20 plays.

"Coco is really into musical theater," Cox shared. "She's obsessed even more than her school work."

"She was in Addams Family. She just got the part of Mimi in Rent, so she's really excited," she continued. "That's her passion and I would do anything to continue to help support women in this industry. She's having the same issues and has all the opportunities she deserves."

Hear more on Cox's mini-me in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Courteney Cox Sweetly Talks Supporting Daughter Coco’s Musical Theater Talents (Exclusive)

'Friends' Co-Stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Have Girls Night in LA -- See the Sweet Reunion

Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Daughter Is All Grown Up: See the Rare Family Photo

Related Gallery