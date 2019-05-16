With the 25th anniversary of the premiere of Friendscoming up later this year, Courteney Cox is giving fans a look back with a never-before-seen snapshot from before the beloved sitcom ever hit the air.

Cox took to Instagram on Thursday to share the heartwarming cast photo, showing herself, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry sitting together and having a great time on a private jet.

"The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys," Cox captioned the fun flashback photo.

From what fans know about the origins of the show, the photo Cox shared was snapped after the episode had been filmed but before it aired, during a group trip to Sin City organized by director James Burrows.

During a mini Friends reunion, as part of a televised special honoring the legendary TV director back in February 2016, the director recalled the trip and explained why he took the young cast on a jaunt to Vegas.

"We ate at Caesar’s Palace in Spago. I had me and six of them and I said -- I don’t know why I said this -- I said, 'This is your last shot at anonymity. Once the show comes on the air, you guys will never be able to go anywhere without being hounded,'" Burrows recalled, adding that he was certain the series would be a smash hit. "I knew the show had a chance to really take off."

Recently, ET caught up with Kudrow at the premiere of her new film, Booksmart, and she reflected on her favorite memory, and episode, of the beloved comedy.

"The pilot. Just how thrilling that was," Kudrow said as she reflected on the show's very first episode, which premiered Sept. 22, 1994 on NBC, and set the groundwork for the show's nine-season run.

"We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games," Kudrow recalled of her first time acting alongside her beloved cast members. "It was fun."

