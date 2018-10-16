Courteney Cox is one proud mom!

The Cougar Town star is all about supporting her 14-year-old daughter, Coco, especially when it comes to her passion in musical theater. ET spoke with the TV veteran at Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon in NYC on Tuesday, where she opened up about always being there for her mini-me.

"Coco is really into musical theater and she's done probably 22 plays already," Cox said of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette. "She's obsessed even more than her school work."

"She was in Addams Family. She just got the part of Mimi in Rent, so she's really excited," the happy mother shared. "That's her passion and I would do anything to continue to help support women in this industry. She's having the same issues and has all the opportunities she deserves."

Cox, who is now a mentor for the next generation of industry leaders, also spoke about how important it is to give other women opportunities, and also shared who her personal mentor has always been.

"I'm so honored to be here surrounded by women who've spent so much time around and in the film business, and just giving their time to girls who have the opportunity to have their voice be heard," Cox expressed.

"Someone I consider a mentor still right now would be my friend Laura Dern," she revealed. "She's an incredible artist. So talented, has such strong beliefs and fights for what she believes in. I directed her once in a short and she's giving. I'm just in awe of her."

Getty Images

Additionally, Cox also touched on her Friends days, revealing that she saw her former co-star, David Schwimmer, make his debut on Will & Grace.

"I thought it was incredible," Cox said of her onscreen big bro, adding that it brought back fond memories of her sitcom days.

"Those were the days, for sure. I mean, it was the best opportunity on the best show and I was lucky to be a part and become friends and work with all of those incredible people," she added.

For more on Cox, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Friends' Co-Stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Have Girls Night in LA -- See the Sweet Reunion

Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Daughter Is All Grown Up: See the Rare Family Photo

Courteney Cox Hits Red Carpet With Look-Alike Daughter Coco: Pic

Related Gallery