It's no secret that Barefoot Dreams has cornered the market on everything plush, lush and comfy -- and now you can score the brand's blankets at a deep discount at Nordstrom Rack.

Following the success of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where Barefoot Dreams throws, cardigans, pillows and more items flew off the shelves, two additional blankets are now available at Nordstrom Rack, for more than 50% off. The CozyChic Rib Trim Throw is on sale for just $45 (discounted from $98), while the CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw is priced at just $52 (discounted from $120).

It won't take long to add yourself to the list of Barefoot Dreams fans, which already includes stars like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian is also a Barefoot Dreams lover, as are Oprah Winfrey, Gigi Hadid and Shay Mitchell.

Shop the Barefoot Dreams throws at Nordstrom Rack below.

And if the cozy blanket has inspired you to give your home even more of an update, we've got you covered. Check out more best-selling items from Nordstrom Rack.

