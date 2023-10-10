Sales & Deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips Are More Than 40% Off at Amazon's October Prime Day Sale

Crest 3D Whitestips
Crest
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:58 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Get whiter teeth for less with the best deals on dentist-approved Crest 3D Whitestrips at Amazon right now.

In-office teeth whitening can get expensive, but Crest makes one of the easiest and most effective at-home treatments you can do. For shiner smiles, the dentist-recommended Crest 3D Whitestrips make it quick to freshen up your pearly whites and help to remove years of teeth stains. 

Right now, you can get steep discounts on Crest's shopper-loved teeth whitening products at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, better known as the October Prime Day Sale. Crest 3D Whitestrips, loved for their quick results and low peroxide levels, are more than 40% off to help you achieve a brighter smile for less.

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.

$55 $34

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,900 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. 

$70 $40

The classic 3D Whitestrips use a hydrogen peroxide gel to remove stains from teeth without harming the enamel, according to Crest. And all you need is half an hour of time. The brand claims that the Whitestrips Professional Effects provide "professional-level" teeth whitening results, removing 14 years of stains in just 30 minutes daily for about two weeks.

If you are in a rush and need to brighten your teeth, you can opt for Crest Whitening Emulsions which are currently on sale for just $30. The enamel-safe whitening pen kit with a barely-there feel and a convenient size that allows you to even whiten those hard-to-reach teeth by using the included wand applicator.

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit
Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit

Customers are impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit. This home teeth-whitening kit is great for whitening fast while on the go. You can keep the wand in your bag for quick whitening whenever you want.

 

$50 $30

For a glistening, professional touch, the Crest 3D White Professional Effects kit is also available for a decent price on Amazon.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Plus Teeth Whitening Kit

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Plus Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Plus Teeth Whitening Kit

Brighten up your smile with 20 Professional Effects treatments and 4 bonus 1 Hour Express treatments designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at home.

$50 $30

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

