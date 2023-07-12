Shop

Crocs Are Majorly On Sale for Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Clogs and Sandals Starting at Just $21

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Calling all Crocs fans! The ever so squishy and comfortable clogs are seeing major price cuts on Amazon for Prime Day 2023. Through midnight tonight, you can save up to 46% on the summer shoes people can't stop wearing.

Thanks to the best Prime Day deals, the brand's most popular clogs and sandals — including the classic unisex Crocs — are marked down to as low as $21. This rarely happens, so make sure to snag a pair or two while you can.

Shop Prime Day Crocs Deals

Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoe on Amazon and for good reason. Beloved by medical workers, chefs and kids alike, Crocs are both lightweight and breathable. Their arch-supporting, shock-absorbing soles make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Oprah herself gave Crocs clogs the seal of approval — including the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." 

Whether you're searching for the perfect pair of sandals to pack with you for summer vacation or a comfy clog to run errands in, you will be sure to find a shoe that feels like walking on air. Below, hop on this shoe trend and try out a pair for yourself with the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Crocs. 

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. The lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from. 

$50$28
Crocs Womens Classic Platform Clog
Crocs Womens Classic Platform Clog
Amazon
Crocs Womens Classic Platform Clog

Add some height to your regular Crocs style with these platform clogs for women.

$60$36
Crocs Men's and Women's Crocband Clog
Crocs Men's and Women's Crocband Clog
Amazon
Crocs Men's and Women's Crocband Clog

The perfect pair of clogs to pack with you for your next getaway or while lounging around the house. 

$55$42
Crocs Womens Classic Platform Flip Flops
Crocs Womens Classic Platform Flip Flops
Amazon
Crocs Womens Classic Platform Flip Flops

These platforms are the ultimate comfort flip-flops for summer strolls and come in so many fun colors.

$40$24
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Graphic Two-Strap Slide Sandals
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Graphic Two-Strap Slide Sandals
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Graphic Two-Strap Slide Sandals

These tie-dye slide sandals add some fun to any summer outfit. Designed with Croslite Foam footbeds, these Crocs are made for lasting comfort. 

$40$33
Crocs Unisex Adult Bistro Clog
Crocs Unisex Adult Bistro Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex Adult Bistro Clog

Crocs designed this work shoe to be slip resistant, lightweight and supportive to get you through long work shifts. 

$50$37
Crocs Unisex Offroad Sport Clogs
Crocs Unisex Offroad Sport Clogs
Amazon
Crocs Unisex Offroad Sport Clogs

These clogs are equipped to shed debris and water quickly in the harshest environments.

$45$30

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

