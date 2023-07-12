Crocs Are Majorly On Sale for Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Clogs and Sandals Starting at Just $21
Calling all Crocs fans! The ever so squishy and comfortable clogs are seeing major price cuts on Amazon for Prime Day 2023. Through midnight tonight, you can save up to 46% on the summer shoes people can't stop wearing.
Thanks to the best Prime Day deals, the brand's most popular clogs and sandals — including the classic unisex Crocs — are marked down to as low as $21. This rarely happens, so make sure to snag a pair or two while you can.
Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoe on Amazon and for good reason. Beloved by medical workers, chefs and kids alike, Crocs are both lightweight and breathable. Their arch-supporting, shock-absorbing soles make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Oprah herself gave Crocs clogs the seal of approval — including the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List."
Whether you're searching for the perfect pair of sandals to pack with you for summer vacation or a comfy clog to run errands in, you will be sure to find a shoe that feels like walking on air. Below, hop on this shoe trend and try out a pair for yourself with the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Crocs.
Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. The lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from.
Add some height to your regular Crocs style with these platform clogs for women.
The perfect pair of clogs to pack with you for your next getaway or while lounging around the house.
These platforms are the ultimate comfort flip-flops for summer strolls and come in so many fun colors.
These tie-dye slide sandals add some fun to any summer outfit. Designed with Croslite Foam footbeds, these Crocs are made for lasting comfort.
Crocs designed this work shoe to be slip resistant, lightweight and supportive to get you through long work shifts.
These clogs are equipped to shed debris and water quickly in the harshest environments.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
