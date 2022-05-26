Crocs Memorial Day Sale: Take up to 40% off Clogs and Sandals to Slip Into This Summer 2022
From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
Right now, you can add the ultra-comfortable footwear to your wardrobe for half the price. The Crocs' Memorial Day Sale is taking up to 40% off dozens of clogs, sandals, Jibbitz shoe charms and more ahead of Summer 2022. Savings are made easy with this sale, which includes all your favorite styles for the whole family.
We're also thrilled to announce that we can finally take the guilty out of our guilty-pleasure shoes. Crocs have officially received the seal of approval by none other than Oprah, who included the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." There are enough different colors on sale to go with any outfit from the pool to the red carpet.
Below, shop our favorite picks from the Crocs sale.
Want something platform? These classic crocs will elevate your style and it's $15% off.
Add some Crocs sandals to your wardrobe, now 25% off.
As we move on towards the warmer summer season, get extra ventilation and breathability with these Baya Clog.
Make your clogs cold weather-friendly with these soft, fuzzy lined Crocs, recommended by Oprah on her January 2022 "O-List."
Save up to 40% off the Tie-Dye Crocs.
Heads will turn when you put these clogs on, especially when they notice the collection of oversized charms.
A fashionable silhouette that take your crocs to whole new level.
Could this get any cuter? You and your little toddler can wear matching shoes for the day.
This classic style is available for an incredibly low price right now in many trendy colors.
Instead of having a basic color, your little one can enjoy wearing a pair of heart-shaped colored shoes.
