From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.

Right now, you can add the ultra-comfortable footwear to your wardrobe for half the price. The Crocs' Memorial Day Sale is taking up to 40% off dozens of clogs, sandals, Jibbitz shoe charms and more ahead of Summer 2022. Savings are made easy with this sale, which includes all your favorite styles for the whole family.

Shop Crocs' Sale

We're also thrilled to announce that we can finally take the guilty out of our guilty-pleasure shoes. Crocs have officially received the seal of approval by none other than Oprah, who included the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." There are enough different colors on sale to go with any outfit from the pool to the red carpet.

Below, shop our favorite picks from the Crocs sale.

Baya Clog Crocs Baya Clog As we move on towards the warmer summer season, get extra ventilation and breathability with these Baya Clog. $50 $30 Buy Now

Bayaband Clog Crocs Crocs Bayaband Clog Crocs A fashionable silhouette that take your crocs to whole new level. $50 $30 BUY NOW

Classic Slide Crocs Classic Slide This classic style is available for an incredibly low price right now in many trendy colors. $30 $22 Buy Now

