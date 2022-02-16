The Crocs craze is in full swing, and there's never been a better time to jump on the trend. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs or fur slides and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.

From now through February 22, clogs, sandals and accessories are up to 50% at Crocs' Presidents' Day Sale. That's right, savings are made easy with this incredible sale, which includes all your favorite styles for men, women and children at an ultra-low price.

Up to 50% Off Crocs

We're also thrilled to announce that we can finally take the guilty out of our guilty-pleasure shoes. Crocs have officially received the seal of approval by none other than Oprah, who included the brand's Classic Lined Clog in the January edition of "The O List." Despite only a few of the available colors being on sale, we might have to add them into our basket, too (we can't resist a recommendation from Oprah!)

Below, browse through the Crocs Sale and shop our favorite picks from the sale below.

Classic Clog Crocs Classic Clog This classic style is available for an incredibly low price right now in 8 trendy colors. $50 $35 Buy Now

LiteRide Clog Crocs LiteRide Clog These upgraded clogs feature the brand's new super soft LiteRide foam, perfectly designed for anyone on the go. $60 $44 Buy Now

