Crocs Presidents' Day Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Clogs, Sandals, and Charms

By Charlotte Lewis‍
The Crocs craze is in full swing, and there's never been a better time to jump on the trend. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs or fur slides and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back. 

From now through February 22, clogs, sandals and accessories are up to 50% at Crocs' Presidents' Day Sale. That's right, savings are made easy with this incredible sale, which includes all your favorite styles for men, women and children at an ultra-low price.

Up to 50% Off Crocs

We're also thrilled to announce that we can finally take the guilty out of our guilty-pleasure shoes. Crocs have officially received the seal of approval by none other than Oprah, who included the brand's Classic Lined Clog in the January edition of "The O List." Despite only a few of the available colors being on sale, we might have to add them into our basket, too (we can't resist a recommendation from Oprah!)

Below, browse through the Crocs Sale and shop our favorite picks from the sale below. 

Classic Clog
Classic Clog
Crocs
Classic Clog
This classic style is available for an incredibly low price right now in 8 trendy colors. 
$50$35
Classic Crocs Fur Sure Sandal
Classic Crocs Fur Sure Sandal
Crocs
Classic Crocs Fur Sure Sandal
These adorable slides come with three furry pom-pom Jibbitz charms, so you can look extra cozy no matter where you are.
$45$23
Classic Lined Clog
Classic Lined Clog
Crocs
Classic Lined Clog
Make your clogs winter-friendly with these soft, fuzzy lined Crocs, recommended by Oprah on her January 2022 "O-List."
$60$40
Crocband Clog
Crocband Clog
Crocs
Crocband Clog
Show your stripes with this sporty accented clog.
$50$40
Classic Crocs Glitter Sandal
Classic Crocs Glitter Sandal
Crocs
Classic Crocs Glitter Sandal
Add some sparkle to your wardrobe with this adorable glitter slides, now 40% off.
$45$23
Classic Beach Dye Clog
Classic Beach Dye Clog
Crocs
Classic Beach Dye Clog
Add a spash of color to your wardrobe with these tie dye clogs, now 40% off.
$55$33
LiteRide Clog
LiteRide Clog
Crocs
LiteRide Clog
These upgraded clogs feature the brand's new super soft LiteRide foam, perfectly designed for anyone on the go.
$60$44
Women's LiteRide Mary Jane
Women's LiteRide Mary Jane
Crocs
Women's LiteRide Mary Jane
Give your feet the comfort they deserve in these stylish but still cozy Mary Janes.
$55$33

