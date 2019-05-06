Cutest Couples on the Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet

This year's Met Gala served as a showcase for some of the wildest fashion statements you could imagine, and as an opportunity for some of show business' hottest couples to display their love.

From newlywed couple like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth or Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, to iconic, celebrated power couples like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez or Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, this year's Met Gala saw a lot of romance on the pink carpet.

The gala's theme this year was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," a nod to Susan Sontag's 1994 essay "Notes on Camp," and was meant to examine "how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration are expressed in fashion." Some of the couples who attended took that theme and ran with it to wild and wonderful results.

Here's a look at some of the cutest couples who brought some real heat to fashion's biggest night.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus accompanied her handsome hubby in his first ever Met Gala appearance, and the cute couple rocked coordinating color schemes, with the songstress donning a fun, green-and-black ensemble while Hemsworth kept things much more traditional in a striking black suit that allowed his lovely wife to shine in the spotlight.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The adorable newlyweds turned out for the super chic event, making their first red carpet appearance together since tying the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. The pair embraced their recent union by rocking matching, multicolored ensembles that evoked '90s street art with bizarre '80s clothing trends.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

The Hobbs and Shaw star and his stunning new wife hit the Met Gala just one night after making their first public appearance as newlyweds at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway Show at the Apollo Theater on Sunday. The pair tied the knot late last month in front of 150 friends at the Ksar Char-Bagh Hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco. Elba looked as handsome as ever, putting in some real effort in a green, blue and black tux, while Sabrina showed off her impressive figure in a stunning, shimmering silver dress and curly pink 'do.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The recently married couple returned to the Met Gala for the first time since their 2017 appearance together, and they looked like the king and queen of some sort of futuristic European fantasy kingdom, with Chopra rocking a bold, silvery ensemble and delicate silver crown, and Jonas wearing a white tux with a silver ascot.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch and her longtime boyfriend wowed on the pink carpet in bold, dark fashion statements. Jenner, who went shockingly blonde for the occasion, rocked a dark blue Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit and massive, ruffled white sleeves and cape. Gamble wore a traditional black suit, but accessorized with a fun, royal-blue necktie.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Almost two months after getting engaged, J-Lo and A-Rod made their triumphant return to the Met Gala, and the pop diva stunned in a fringe-covered silver gown with matching silver, glittery wig that made her look like a flapper from the roaring '20s. Meanwhile, the former New York Yankee boldly took a risk with yet another pink outfit, and this time his pastel tuxedo jacket was nothing short of a home run.

Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West

The reality super couple turned out to this year's Met Gala, where Kardashian flaunted her curves in a copper-toned, body-clinging dress. Meanwhile, West looked like he just found out he was going to the Met Gala when they were on the way over and said, "Eh, a Dickies jacket and matching grey pants are fine. I'll fit right in." While their looks may not have wowed, their undeniable physical chemistry was palpable on the pink carpet.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

The on-screen and off-screen Riverdale couple were over-the-top both in terms of their wonderfully campy fashion choices and their adorable romance. Sprouse rocked a red suit adorned with a flurry of emblazoned flowers while Reinhart stunned in a powder-blue, off-the-shoulder minidress and turned to Marie Antoinette for her incredible makeup and styling inspiration.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

The iconic tennis superstar, who served as one of the co-chairs for this year's event, and her tech-mogul husband hit the pink carpet arm in arm. Williams stunned in a voluminous, bright-yellow gown embroidered with pink leaves, which she paired with some bold Nike sneakers, perfectly embodying the gala's theme of "camp" fashion.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Jenner and Scott, who share an adorable 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, stormed the Met Gala in some seriously bold and brazen looks. The reality star gave off serious mermaid vibes with her long, purple wig, silver fishnet bodysuit and massive, purple, feathered cuffs. Meanwhile, the Astroworld rapper donned a stark brown-and-black ensemble complete with elbow-high black gloves and leather, shoulder-strapped pouches that gave him a noticeably militaristic look.



For a look at some of the other cutest couples at this year's star-studded Met Gala, click through the gallery below!

