Daddy Yankee, Sebastián Yatra and Reik Lead 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro Nominations: See the List

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
The Premio Lo Nuestro nominations are here! 

The hottest artists in Latin music will gather at Miami's American Airlines Arena on Feb. 20 to celebrate the biggest tours, albums and hits of the year. As ET exclusively revealed on Sunday, Pitbull will serve as host of the night's festivities, joined by Alejandra Espinoza. 

As for which artists are expected to win big, Daddy Yankee leads this year's list of nominees with 12 nods, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, followed by Reik and Sebastián Yatra, who have earned 10 nominations each. Karol G and Natti Natasha are this year's most-nominated female artists, with six nominations each.

See the list of nominees below. 

Artist Of The Year 
Christian Nodal 
Daddy Yankee 
Reik 
Romeo Santos 

Album Of The Year 
11:11 - Maluma 
Ahora - Christian Nodal 
Ahora - Reik 
Fantasía - Sebastián Yatra 
Homerun - Paulo Londra 
Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny 
Ocean - Karol G 
Opus - Marc Anthony 
Simplemente Gracias - Calibre 50 
Utopía - Romeo Santos 

Song Of The Year 
"Cariño A Medias" - Conjunto Primavera 
 "Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow 
"Parecen Viernes" - Marc Anthony 
 "Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra & Reik 

Single Of The Year 
"Cariño A Medias" - Conjunto Primavera 
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow 
"Si Me Das Tu Amor" - Carlos Vives & Wisin 
"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra & Reik

New Artist Female 
Alaya 
Cazzu 
Mariah
Paloma Mami 
Rosalía 

New Artist Male 
Alex Fernández 
Los 2 De La S 
Lunay 
Myke Towers
Sech 

Remix Of The Year 
"Baila Baila Baila (Remix)" - Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Ft. Farruko, Anuel Aa
 "Calma (Remix)" - Pedro Capó & Farruko 
"Me Gusta (Remix)" - Natti Natasha & Farruko 
“Otro Trago (Remix)" - Sech, Ozuna & Anuel Aa Ft. Darell & Nicky Jam 
"Soltera (Remix)" - Lunay, Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny 

"Replay" Song Of The Year 
"Amor Lunático" - Eddy Herrera 
"Cumbia Morena" - Control 
"Kiliki Taka Ti" - Toño Rosario 
"Volveré" - Wilfrido Vargas 
"Yo Te Amo" - Los Temerarios 

Tour Of The Year 
Alejandro Sanz: #Lagira 
Bad Bunny: X100pre Tour 
Bronco: Por Más Us Tour 
Chayanne: Desde El Alma Tour 
Gloria Trevi & Karol G: Diosa De La Noche Tour 
J Balvin: Arcoíris Tour 
Maluma: 11:11 World Tour 
Maná: Rayando El Sol Tour 
Marco Antonio Solís: Y La Historia Continúa Tour 
Wisin Y Yandel: Como Antes Tour 

Social Artist Of The Year 
Ángela Aguilar 
Anuel Aa
Chiquis Rivera 
Natti Natasha 
Thalía 

"Crossover" Collaboration Of The Year 
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow 
"Contra La Pared" - Sean Paul & J Balvin 
"I Can't Get Enough" - Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin 
"R.I.P." - Sofía Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta 
"Runaway" - Sebastián Yatra Ft. Jonas Brothers, Daddy Yankee & Natti Natasha  Video Of The Year 
"Aleluya" - Reik & Manuel Turizo 
"Blue (Diminuto Planeta Azul)" - Macaco Ft. Jorge Drexler & Joan Manuel Serrat 
"En Guerra" - Sebastián Yatra & Camilo 
"Flor" - Los Rivera Destino Ft. Benito Martínez (Bad Bunny) 
"La Prisión De Folsom (Folsom Prison Blues)" - Los Tigres Del Norte 
"Party" - Paulo Londra Ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 
"Rayando El Sol" - Maná Ft. Pablo Alborán 
"R.I.P." - Sofía Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta 
"Tú Eres La Razón (Electrocumbia Remake)" - Raymix 
"Tu Rumba" - Ile 

Pop/Rock - Collaboration Of The Year 
"Amigos Con Derechos" - Reik & Maluma 
"Calma (Remix)" - Pedro Capó & Farruko
"Créeme" - Karol G & Maluma 
"Imposible" - Luis Fonsi & Ozuna 
"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra & Reik 

Pop/Rock - Group Or Duo Of The Year 
CNCO 
Jesse & Joy 
Maná 
Piso 21 
Reik 

Urban - Song Of The Year 
"Baila Baila Baila" - Ozuna 
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow 
"No Lo Trates" - Pitbull, Daddy Yankee & Natti Natasha 
"Qué Pretendes" - J Balvin & Bad Bunny 
"Te Robaré" - Nicky Jam & Ozuna 

Urban - Collaboration Of The Year 
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow 
"No Lo Trates" - Pitbull, Daddy Yankee & Natti Natasha 
"Qué Pretendes" - J Balvin & Bad Bunny 
"Secreto" - Anuel Aa & Karol G 
"Te Robaré" - Nicky Jam & Ozuna 

Urban/Pop - Song Of The Year 
"Amigos Con Derechos" - Reik & Maluma 
"Calma (Remix)" - Pedro Capó & Farruko 
"Créeme" - Karol G & Maluma 
"Date La Vuelta" - Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra & Nicky Jam 
"Imposible" - Luis Fonsi & Ozuna 

Tropical - Song Of The Year 
"Inmortal" - Aventura 
"Kitipun" - Juan Luis Guerra 
"Parecen Viernes" - Marc Anthony 
"Si Me Das Tu Amor" - Carlos Vives & Wisin 
"Vivir Bailando" - Silvestre Dangond & Maluma 

Regional Mexican - Artist Of The Year 
Christian Nodal 
El Fantasma 
Raymix 
Regulo Caro 
Remmy Valenzuela 

Regional Mexican - Song Of The Year 
"Cariño A Medias" - Conjunto Primavera 
"En Plural" - Los 2 De La S 
"Encantadora" - El Fantasma 
"Nada Nuevo" - Christian Nodal
"Perfecta" - Banda Los Recoditos 

See the complete list of nominees for Premio Lo Nuestro here. The 32nd annual awards show will air on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Univision. 

