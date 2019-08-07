What a show!

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins Tour at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday -- and brought out some amazing special guests! Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were joined onstage by Daddy Yankee, Sebastián Yatra and Natti Natasha during night one of their tour.

The artists surprised fans with a special rendition of their new single, "Runaway," which they released in June. ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Yatra backstage ahead of the performance, where the 24-year-old singer revealed how he was feeling.

"It's mega-exciting. I still can't believe it," Yatra expressed. "We released 'Runaway' with Daddy Yankee, Natti, and the Jonas Brothers, first time singing in Spanish, and now that they invited us to the Happiness Begins Tour. I'm just pretty nervous."

"I'm super nervous. It's my first time singing next to them on stage and I've been a crazy Jonas Brothers fan since I was really young," he added.

The "Cristina" singer also touched on how amazing it is to be part of the Latin wave that has taken over mainstream music.

"It means a lot. We just love that Americans and people all over the world are into Latin culture and they feel all that love we have in our hearts," he explained. "And we want to share it with you guys. And our goal is for Latin music to be world music, you know. Artists like J Balvin, Maluma, artists like Daddy Yankee, are doing some amazing things and I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Meanwhile, Yatra, Yankee and Natti were all backstage sharing updates from the green room before they took the stage.

Just last week, Yatra had exclusively told ET that he was planning on joining the brothers during a handful of their Happiness Begins Tour dates.

"Yeah, that's the idea," the Colombian crooner dished to ET about performing "Runaway" with the Jonas Brothers. "I mean, they just started their Happiness Begins Tour and they told me about going to a couple shows."

"We were thinking about Mexico, because they’re going to be playing at Palacio de los Deportes," he says. "They’re going to be in Mexico City, and we're seeing where else [I could join them]."

The bilingual smash has become the song of the summer, embraced by all the artists' fans. For Yatra, it was a surreal experience to do a song with the Jonas Brothers; he even admitted to being "mega nervous" when meeting them.

"Yeah, because I'm a Jonas Brothers fan since I was a kid, seeing them on Camp Rock and was into all their songs," he said. "After they jumped on it, I was like, 'Whoa, what’s going on here? We have the Jonas Brothers, we have Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha! I’m like the host of it all, and the party's at my house!'"

"It's literally Z100 meets La Mega, that mix of both worlds, best of both worlds, and we were just so excited and psyched out to make it happen. We moved heaven and earth to be able to all meet in New York for the music video, and it’s just crazy being in the same set as them," he expressed.

For more on Yatra and the Jonas Brothers' song, watch below.

