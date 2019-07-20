A day after Danai Gurira officially confirmed she will be exiting The Walking Dead after eight years, the actress opened up about her “difficult” departure, whether she’ll be moving on to Black Panther 2 and if she would ever take part in a Walking Dead movie.

"It was a very difficult decision. I love that home. It has been one of my purest joys to play that character," Gurira, 41, told ET’s Kevin Frazier about ending her role as Michonne on the popular AMC series. "I have had a home and a family for eight years. That is not a short time. I've killed a lot of zombies. It's a home and it’s a family and a lot of folks you don't see, the folks behind the cameras that you don't see.”

"It wasn't an easy decision and is something that will always be a part of me," added the actress, who was also attending 2019 Comic-Con in support of the home entertainment release of Avengers: Endgame, which is available on Digital HD Jul. 30 and Blu-ray on Aug.13. "And I will always be so grateful for the time I've spent [on the show]."

Reports of Gurira's exit surfaced in February, and she confirmed the news during The Walking Dead's Comic-Con panel on Friday.

As for whether she would ever reprise the role of Michonne for a Walking Dead movie, Gurira was tight-lipped about the show’s big-screen prospects.

"That, I cannot answer,” she told ET. “Listen, I work for Walking Dead and MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] -- all I got are secrets!"

Naturally, fans are wondering whether Gurira’s MCU ties would see her return to the Black Panther world for the blockbuster’s upcoming sequel.

However, her lips were also sealed when it came to sharing any news on her involvement in the film.

"Why would I do that?" she replied with a laugh. "No, we just gotta let that play out.There's always something special at the Marvel panel."

Season 10 of The Walking Dead will premiere on Oct. 6., and the first trailer dropped at Comic-Con on Friday.

The show is also getting a second spinoff, with the first one, Fear the Walking Dead, currently in its fifth season.

See more on Gurira and The Walking Dead below.

