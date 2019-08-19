The new cast of Dancing With the Stars contestants is set to be announced on Wednesday, and the reality competition series is building up to the big day by dropping some clues about which celebs will be hitting the dance floor later this year -- and it looks like one of them is Bachelorette star Hannah Brown!

Starting last Wednesday, the show began posting black-and-white snapshots, apparently showing a few of the new star contestants holding objects in front of their faces, and encouraging fans to make some guesses.

As it turns out, fans certainly had a lot of guesses -- some good, some absolutely outlandish -- based on the handful of clues found in each pic.

Here's a look at some of the photos DWTS has dropped over the past few days, and who fans think will be teaming up with the show's pros in September.

"We’d LOVE to tell you who this is… But we’re going to make you wait a few more days. 😏 Any guesses?," DWTS captioned a snapshot of a dark-haired woman in a dark dress with bedazzled 'DWTS' body jewels on her arm.

As for guesses, the most popular theory suggests it's Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, as it's not uncommon for recent Bachelor Nation stars to join the fellow ABC reality show. According to multiple reports, the speculation is likely true and Brown is in fact headed to the dance floor.

Before those reports broke, fans were already getting in-depth with their analysis, pointing to the word "LOVE" in the caption as evidence, and even comparing blemishes on the reality star and the woman in the photo.

"That’s deff Hannah I looked at her most recent she’s got the same hand freckles," one user wrote. Another added, "I mean when they relocate to LA after their season it's usually a given, for a few reasons. This being one of them."

The show got even more cryptic with this post, asking fans to analyze a snapshot of what appears to be a work desk with a computer and a slew of decorations on the walls, including a Florida A&M pennant and a poster that says, "It's all fun and games until you enter the real world."

"Decode the clues! 🔎," the show wrote in the caption. "You might be a cultural genius if you can guess who this star is."

The best and most convincing guess so far is that it's Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, and most commenters are on board with this theory.

"Karamo Brown!!!! He was on Real World and he went to Florida A&M University!!!! Yes!!!" one user wrote, while another added on, explaining, "They also imply that you 'have to be a cultural genius' and he plays 'the cultural expert' in Queer Eye on Netflix!"

Guesses were a little more varied for two additional pics the show teased. One post shows a woman holding a smiley face emoji sign in front of her own face, and the caption hints, "We can’t wait to sing these names from the rooftops! 😄 Who do YOU want to see in the #DWTS ballroom this season?"

Suggestions ran the gamut from Valerie Bertinelli to Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller, while others have pointed to the "sing these names" hint as a clue that indicates it'll be a performer of some sort, or at least related to one. Other guesses have included Tina Knowles, Tina Turner, and least likely, Michelle Obama.

Another post shows a man holding a mirror ball in front of his face, with the caption, "This star has legendary ball skills. He’s ready to WORK for the Mirrorball trophy!"

With not much more to go on, and knowing DWTS' love of casting athletes, suggestions have included nearly every basketball and football player ever. The names that pop up the most, however, include Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Michael Strahan, Dwyane Wade, and Shaq.

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sep. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Derek Hough, Tom Bergeron and More 'DWTS' Stars Congratulate Bindi Irwin on Engagement

'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Turns Up the Heat in Jason Derulo's 'Mamacita' Music Video -- Watch!

Why Chris Harrison Says Colton Underwood Wouldn't Do Well on 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery