Hannah Brown is feeling "really great" after earning Dancing With the Stars' high score on Monday!

The former Bachelorette and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, performed a stunning Viennese waltz to Taylor Swift's "Lover" for their week 2 performance, and the big-time Swift fan thinks it might have been a little of the singer's chart-topping magic that helped her to the top of the leaderboard.

"As a Swiftie, I was really feelin' it," Brown told ET's Keltie Knight after earning her high score of the night, 24 out of 30. "Maybe that's why I feel like I did good!"

Brown also had the highest two-week total with 44 out of 60, and some of Bachelor Nation was there to cheer her on! Former Bachelor Colton Underwood (whose season Brown was a contestant on before taking over her own search for love) and franchise host Chris Harrison were in the ballroom crowd to support her, which she said was "so cool." But it did lead to one awkward moment!

"You're supposed to perform, but not really see anybody in the audience [when you dance]," Brown recalled. "I made direct eye contact with Chris Harrison when I did this one move, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

"But it was really good to see all the support that I have been getting from Bachelor Nation and my people," she added.

Following DWTS' first elimination of the season on Monday, the former beauty queen has positioned herself as a frontrunner, alongside Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek and singer Lauren Alaina. So, how does it feel to be on top of the leaderboard?

"It feels really great, but there's still hopefully a lot left of the season to go," she admitted. "So I just want to keep improving and improving. I think James is amazing."

Brown and Bersten are keeping a close eye on the competition, it seems. "We get to usually watch each other's dance, we do show-and-tell in rehearsals with James and Emma," Brown shared.

"We bug them a lot," Bersten added.

See more on the former Bachelorette's DWTS run in the video below! Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

