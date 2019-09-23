'Dancing With the Stars': Sailor Brinkley-Cook Returns With a Rhumba (Live Updates)
Dancing With the Stars is about to send home its first celeb!
The dancing competition show returned for week two on Monday, after introducing fans to their new cast of strutting stars last week. Tonight's show will see season 28's first elimination, as well as introduce the new format change to the voting process, which ABC says will "change everything" on the beloved show.
Host Tom Bergeron hinted to ET last month that the DWTS judges will have a "little extra oomph" this season. Fans will have to wait and see how that plays out in the ballroom, as judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba have already handed down some harsh critiques this season.
Last week's premiere started things off with some big ballroom shakeups. Sailor Brinkley-Cook stepped in for mom Christie Brinkley and held her own despite just a few days of practice. James Van Der Beek and Bachelorette Hannah Brown were early standout stars, while Sean Spicer and Lamar Odom struggled with their week one dances.
Follow along throughout the night for live updates from the ballroom!
Ray and Cheryl Foxtrot 'Like an Eagle'5:24 PM:
Cheryl's struggling to make Ray look light on his feet -- so they take a trip to an indoor skydiving attraction, which Ray calls "absolutely ridiculous."
It might have paid off, as the former NFL pro does his best to high-step it alongside his partner across the ballroom floor. Carrie Ann says he's "so enjoyable to watch," but calls out "tons of mistakes."
Len gets boos from the crowd when he dismisses the pair's foxtrot for lacking the signature "rise and fall," saying it's only Ray's personality that's carrying him through.
The pair earn a disappointing score -- just 15 out of 30 -- for a two-week total of 30 out of 60.
Sailor and Val Channel Their Sensual Side in the Rhumba5:13 PM:
Sailor is excited to have more time to prepare this week, but is a little intimidated by the "sexy and sensual" dance with Val, whom she just met last week.
The practice seems to have paid off, as the pair strutted across the stage to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' sultry single "Senorita."
"You really have everything going for you -- and HOT," Bruno marveled, though he cautioned her to linger in each move to fully embrace the dance. Carrie warns her to stay consistent between her acting and movements, but praises her gracefulness.
With mom Christie cheering from the crowd, Sailor and Val are awarded a score of out 18 of 30 for a two-week total 36 of out of 60.
James and Emma Cha-Cha Pretty Smooth5:05 PM:
James feels OK about the cha-cha, because he learned it for his fake DWTS stint on TV. But Emma warns this isn't a TV version of the dance -- he's got to really move!
And he does -- the pair rock their moves to "Dancin' on the Ceiling" in near-perfect harmony, and the judges mostly agree.
As two of James' kids clap along from the crowd, Len praises "another solid performance" but says Emma was too "aggressive" with her "gimmicks." Bruno and Carrie spotted one step out of sync -- James says he stepped on the fog machine --but otherwise praise the "fantastic performance."
The pair kick things off on the right foot, earning a score of 20 out of 30, for a two-week total of 41 out of 60.
New Rules5:03 PM:
In addition to text voting this season, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announce, the judges will have the power to save one of the bottom two couples!
Stair Struggles5:02 PM:
Is it just us, or does everyone look like they're worried about falling down the stairs?
Pep Talk Time5:01 PM:
Ray Lewis has some words of wisdom before his fellow co-stars, but does he realize they're not on the same team? "Then it's on!!"
Here We Go!5:00 PM:
The stars are back in the ballroom and it's time to dance! Find out who will be the first celeb sent home, and what's up with the new voting system tonight!
Here's a look at the leaderboard after the first week of dances.
James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater - 21
Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten - 20
Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko - 19
Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy - 18
Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson - 17
Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong - 17
Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson - 16
Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber - 16
Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov - 15
Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke - 15
Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold - 12
Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd - 11
