Dancing With the Stars' Trio Night is sure to be an entertaining one!

As the remaining contestants enter week four of the dance competition show on Monday, they are joined by an additional star to take part in this week's dance. This season, many of the the guest trio partners are former DWTS contestants, while others are friends and colleagues of the celebrities competing for the season 27 Mirrorball trophy.

ET is live blogging all the action in the ballroom -- including which dance duo goes home at the end of the night -- so be sure to follow along with us here as we break it all down!

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Check out the video below to see what happened when ET crashed Joe, Jenna and Jordan's rehearsal last week!

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': DeMarcus Ware Breaks Finger After Bizarre Accident -- Watch (Exclusive)

'DWTS': Joe Amabile on Dancing With Fellow 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Jordan Kimball (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars' Ends 'Most Memorable Year' Week With Emotional Elimination -- Find Out Who Went Home

Related Gallery