Dane Cook doesn't worry about the big age difference between him and Kelsi Taylor.

The 46-year-old comedian opened up about his relationship with his 19-year-old singer girlfriend during an Instagram Story Q&A on Monday, where he joked about their 26-year age gap. Taylor will turn 20 in October.

The Good Luck Chuck star shared that they met at a game night he hosted at his home and were friends for a while before they started dating. When asked what advice he would give to couples who are in "age gap relationships," Cook jokingly replied, "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart."

Instagram Story

Another follower asked Cook if their families approve of their relationship, to which he replied that he loves her family and "we are pretty close and do dinner and hang. My family pretty much all died years ago but @_courtneycook_ my sister like[s] Kelsi a lot."

He also shared that his lady love tours with him and is "my roadie. I'm sure when she tours I will be out there with her too!" And that his favorite thing about her is that she is "smart, kind, creative, loyal and honest."

Instagram Story

Back in February, the lovebirds were spotted showing major PDA during a romantic getaway in Maui. See more of the twosome in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dane Cook and 19-Year-Old Girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, Pack On PDA in Hawaii: Pic

Ariel Winter Defends 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Levi Meaden, Shares His Sweet Matching Jackets Gesture

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Spark Romance Rumors

Related Gallery