Cassie Fowler (played by Rosemarie DeWitt) is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very murder-y day. In the dark comedy Arizona, Cassie is a realtor and single mom struggling to stay afloat during the 2009 housing crisis. Then a disgruntled home owner, Sonny (Danny McBride), goes and kills her boss and holds her hostage, tied to a chair alongside his ex-wife (Kaitlin Olson). In this exclusive clip, Sonny lays out his "sinchy" master plan for his captives.

"Here's the plan: We're going to take Gary's body and we're going to chop it up," he says. "We're going to, like, mush it into something. Then we'll burn him out, with acid not fire. We'll have to take care of the teeth -- I realize that -- but we'll figure that out, OK?"

"I'm not helping you with any of that," Olson's Vicki snaps back, before listing the many, many flaws in Sonny's scheme.

Arizona, from director Jonathan Watson (Vice Principals) and writer Luke Del Tredici (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), also stars David Alan Grier and Luke Wilson and arrives in theaters and On Demand on Aug. 24.

"Cassie (Rosemarie DeWitt) is a real estate agent and single mom struggling to keep it all together during the housing crisis of 2009. Her problems go from bad to worse when disgruntled client Sonny (Danny McBride) violently confronts Cassie's boss and then kidnaps Cassie -- making one outrageously bad, and bloody, decision after another."

