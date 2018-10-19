David Beckham Says His Marriage to Victoria Beckham Is 'Hard Work'

David Beckham is opening up about what it takes to make a nearly 20-year marriage work.

The former athlete sits down with Lisa Wilkinson for an upcoming interview on Australia's The Sunday Project, where he discusses family, fame and his high-profile marriage to Victoria Beckham. A new promo posted by The Mirror shows David getting quite candid.

“To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” David admits. “It becomes a little bit more complicated.”

He and Victoria tied the knot in July 1999, after welcoming their first child, son Brooklyn, earlier that year. They welcomed son Romeo in 2002, son Cruz in 2005, and daughter Harper in 2011.

“Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference, and I’ve noticed that with my children,” David reveals in the promo. “The thing we have to do is protect our children.”

David and Victoria have often found themselves battling divorce rumors, especially in recent years. At the Forbes Women's Summit in New York City in June, Victoria opened up about trying to be the "best wife."

"I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother. I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional," she said. "When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David."

"I have the support of an incredible husband," the former Spice Girl continued. "We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I'm away he's the one doing the school run and doing the cooking."

The couple slammed divorce rumors head-on in a recent issue of British Vogue. Watch below.

