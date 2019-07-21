*Caution: Some serious Stranger Things spoilers ahead!*

David Harbour is headed to the Marvel Universe with his new role in Black Widow! However, as excited as Stranger Things fans are to see the Hawkins police chief joining the impressive cast, one element of his involvement has left some feeling a sting of sadness.

It was revealed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con that Harbour had joined Black Widow cast, playing a Russian superhero named Red Guardian -- who's real name is Alexei. Fans of the third season of Stranger Things can understand how that particular name choice might open fresh wounds.

DAVID HARBOUR’S CHARACTERS NAME IN THE BLACK WIDOW MOVIE IS ALEXEI. STRANGER THINGS STANS HOW WE FEELING pic.twitter.com/NypCklTdcB — 𝓙𝓪𝔂𝓷𝓮 ⎊ ‎✵ ‎⧗ ‎✪ ᗢ (@wwidowsbite) July 21, 2019

For those who haven't seen the Netflix series' third season, Alexei is an affable Russian scientist with a love for Slurpees, Woody Woodpecker and America.

Played to comedic and heartbreaking perfection by the Ukrainian–British actor Alec Utgoff, Alexei is one of the shining beacons of joy in an otherwise nerve-wracking, horrifying and ultimately downbeat season, but because we can't have nice things, stuff doesn't exactly go well and, without getting into it too much, a lot of tears were shed.

Needless to say, fans had a lot of feelings about the bizarre connection as well -- not to mention the fact that Harbour's Jim Hopper spent the whole season beating up Russians and will now be playing one.

david harbour playing a character named alexi is like salt on a wound — shai (@strlordx) July 21, 2019

David Harbour will be playing a character named Alexi in Black Widow.



The irony of that... pic.twitter.com/lGbxQV2dbZ — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) July 21, 2019

David Harbour going from one period piece about Russians to another #MarvelSDCCpic.twitter.com/lfIogU8qaR — lauren 🌈🖖🏻 (@greenlake88) July 21, 2019

wait .. so you’re telling me.. that .. David Harbour is going to play a character called ALEXEI just like from stranger things .. brb 🥺😔 pic.twitter.com/StcjAdTSZk — 𝘬𝘢𝘪 🦋 (@CoverKailyn) July 22, 2019

Finding out David Harbour would be in the Black Widow movie had me literally doing spins of joy in my kitchen last night, and now I’m even more excited because he name is apparently going to be Alexei!!!!

STRANGER THINGS OR WHAT — Nicole 🥑 (@iyiyiAmNicole) July 22, 2019

So apparently david harbour is in a marvel movie now and he’s some russian named alexi. Marvel probably knows how much we miss alexei and decided to do this.. but that’s just a theory..A GAME THEORY! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/rSoKGdnt8B — i swear on ya heckin ＹＥＥＺＹＳ (@Miserybl0ss0m) July 22, 2019

You guys do realize Alexei is a common Russian name, right? 😂 But a crossover would be incredible! — Dina Sophia (@dinasophiaart) July 22, 2019

Wait a minute David Harbour is playing I believe a Russian named Alexei? what are the odds.. hmm#StrangerThingshttps://t.co/ZKgAGJP4Xd — Joy🎬 Scoops Troop🍦 (@joy_reads3) July 22, 2019

ET's Ash Crossan spoke with Harbour at this year's Comic-Con where he addressed his role as the Red Guardian, and explained the connection the character had with the rest of the MCU.

"In the Cold War, there was a nuclear arms race and the Americans developed all these armaments, including Captain America," Harbour explained. "The Soviets retaliated by creating their own version, called the Red Guardian. But he’s somewhat different than Captain America. He’s a very complicated guy, and that’s what I love about him."

"Alexei, he's a tremendously flawed guy, and also has tremendous humor and tremendous heart," the actor added of his newly announced character. Check out the video below to hear more.

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1, 2020. Season three of Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.

