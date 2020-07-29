David Schwimmer wants fans to know that while the Friends cast is on a break, of sorts, they're still planning to reunite. The 53-year-old actor, who famously played paleontologist Ross Geller on the beloved series, opened up about the highly anticipatedFriends reunion, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's definitely going to be a Friends reunion. We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show worked out," he said on Wednesday's Today show. "It's unscripted but there are going to be some surprise, funny bits. The real questions is when and we're still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it's safe to do so for everyone."

"So everybody's on board?" co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked.

"Oh yeah! Yeah, that's not even a question," Schwimmer said of his five co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry.

Schwimmer expressed a similar sentiment earlier this month when speaking with ET about the reunion.

"I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot [the reunion] in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe," he told ET at the time. "There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky. We are obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this."

And during Wednesday's interview, Schwimmer got a surprise message from a very key former co-star, Angela Featherstone, who played Chloe the Copy Girl. In case you don't remember Chloe, she's the girl that Ross got together with while he was on his controversial "break" from Rachel Green (Aniston).

"If you're asking me, David, there's no question we were on a break. It's not even debatable," Schwimmer insisted.

So what does Chloe think?

"All I know is he was definitely on a break when he was with me. But you tell Ross I own my own copy shop if he ever wants anything done free," Featherstone flirtatiously added in her video message.

For more from the Friends cast, watch the clip below:

