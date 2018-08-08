'90s TV fans, rejoice.

NBC announced on Wednesday that David Schwimmer will have a recurring guest role in season two of Will & Grace. The former Friends star will play Grace’s (Debra Messing) new love interest.

Additional guest stars announced so far for season two include Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack. The season premiere airs Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

ET spoke with Messing late last month about her film Searching, when she also teased who her new love interest on Will & Grace would be.

"Things expand this season," Messing told ET. "You know, we really get into each character's private lives. Grace gets a boyfriend. Boom. That's right. And I'm not allowed to tell you who, but you're gonna be so excited."

The 49-year-old actress said her character's boyfriend will appear in the beginning of the season, but not the first episode.

"All I'm going to say is that is one of the big things that happened," she noted. "You know, we're gonna do what we always do, which is comment on what's happening in the world right now and, you know, try and make you laugh out loud on your couch for a half hour every week because you know that's what we wanna do -- we wanna bring that joy."

Clearly, Will & Grace's big revival has been a success. The show is currently up for five Emmys, including Megan Mullally for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In March, the show also got renewed for a third season.

For more on Messing dishing about her new boyfriend on the show, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Will & Grace' Revival Gets Renewed for a Third Season

‘Will & Grace’ Sneak Peek: Guest Star Vanessa Bayer Gets a ‘MAGA’ Cake Order from Karen!

Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to 'Will & Grace' & Playing Two Different Characters!