Demi Burnett keeps it real!

TheBachelorfan favorite is on good terms with Colton Underwood after he sent her home following her "falling in love" confession last season, but they're not necessarily acting like family. Another one of Colton's castoffs, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, meanwhile, recently made headlines for saying that she now looks at Colton as a big brother. Caelynn made it to final four, and said she was in love with Colton on The Bachelor; but he ended up choosing her best friend in the house, Cassie Randolph.

"That is insane!" Demi told ET's Lauren Zima of Caelynn and Colton's new dynamic at the Steve Irwin Gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.

"For their situation, it's difficult, because they are such close friends that they realize that they had to come to some kind of agreement where they could all be friends and hang out," she explained. "I know Caelynn wants Cassie to be happy and vice versa, and it's kind of weird and crazy. I think it is true and genuine, and she's happy for her girl and they have to get along."

Colton told ET last week that it was Cassie who convinced him to be friends with Caelynn because the pair were so close. In fact, Cassie and Caelynn now live in the same apartment building in Los Angeles, while Colton lives nearby.

Demi, however, relates to Lauren Bushnell's recent comments about her not giving her "whole heart" to Ben Higgins on The Bachelor.

"It's a bubble effect. All you're thinking about is this guy and the potential of a relationship and what you can do to impress him and all this stuff. You don't see anybody else and you're not out there in the world, so your main focus is on this one guy," she reasoned. "So, I think that in the moment, it's very elevated... and you can fall for somebody a lot easier than you can like in the regular world, because you only have one option in the Bachelor world."

"Colton and I are homies," Demi said. "It's so fun whenever he sees me. I think he's still scared of me, but we have a good time whenever we get to see each other."

Demi will make an appearance on Hannah Brown's upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which premieres Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

