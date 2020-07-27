Demi Lovato is clearly enjoying engagement bliss! The songstress was snapped enjoying a summer outing with fiancé Max Ehrich on Monday, and the couple didn’t let masks get in the way of some PDA.

Wearing jeans and white masks, the loved-up pair took a trip to Beverly Hills, California, for some shopping, with Lovato’s sparkly new engagement bling on full display.

Hitting up Rodeo Drive, the pair were spotted visiting the Versace and Persol stores and grabbing lunch at 208 Rodeo.

As well as sharing a sweet kiss while wearing masks, the two grinned, cuddled and even posed for photographers.

The shopping trip comes days after Lovato shared news of her engagement on social media, posting a slideshow of snaps showing the big moment going down in Malibu, California.

Splash News

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," she wrote alongside the dreamy photos. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato, 27, continued. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too."

Over the weekend, Lovato also shared behind-the-scenes images of Ehrich popping the question. "Best night of my life... still soaking it all up,” she captioned the sunset pics.

Following the engagement, a source told ET that the pair is extremely happy. "Obviously the photos show how beautiful the entire proposal was," the source said.

ET previously confirmed that the couple started dating in March.

Getting engaged isn't the only milestone Lovato has celebrated in recent days. On Friday she marked her “miracle day” -- two years since she was admitted to the hospital following a highly publicized overdose.

See more on Lovato below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Max Ehrich's Proposal

Demi Lovato Celebrates 'Miracle Day,' 2 Years Since Her Overdose

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Engaged: Cutest Moments From Their Romance

Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Max Ehrich! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery