Demi Lovato Cancels Rest of Her Tour After Entering Rehab

Demi Lovato fans will have to wait awhile to see her in concert again.

After entering rehab following her apparent drug overdose, the 25-year-old singer has canceled the rest of her Tell Me You Love Me tour, Live Nation revealed in a statement to ET on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me Tour dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery," the statement reads. "The six-city tour was scheduled to visit Chile, Argentina, and Brazil starting Nov. 14. Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase and credit card purchases will be automatically refunded."

A source told ET on Monday that Lovato entered rehab for further treatment after spending nearly two weeks at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"Her family and team have decided that the best situation for Demi to focus on her sobriety is to check into an in-patient facility," the source said. This approach was based on what has worked for Demi in the past, when she lived in an in-patient rehabilitation center over a year."

"Demi understands that every day is a struggle to stay sober, and she's doing everything she can to get back to where she was," the source continued. "Demi is thankful to be surrounded by so many people who love her, and want to see her win."

Over the weekend, Lovato broke her silence for the first time since her hospitalization with a heartfelt statement posted via social media.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

"I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well... I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she added. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

Hear more on Lovato's road to recovery in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Released From Hospital and Enters Rehab: She's 'Ready For a Fresh Start'

Demi Lovato Breaks Silence After Apparent Overdose: 'I Will Keep Fighting'

Demi Lovato 'Doing Much Better' and Expected to Leave Hospital This Week Following Apparent Overdose

Related Gallery