Demi Lovato is making a big move in her career.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old pop star announced that Scooter Braun would be her new manager.

"GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!" Lovato revealed on Instagram, along with a photo of herself and Braun. "Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!"

Braun, who is already managing Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, was also excited to share the news. "She is a special person and a special talent. I’m... we.. are honored. Welcome to the family Demi," he wrote on Instagram.

Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, responded to the news, writing: "Yayyyyyyy."

Model Ashley Graham also commented: "Welcome to the fam, Demi!!!!!!"

While Lovato clearly can't wait for this "next chapter" in her career, she was equally thrilled to share with fans a sexy pic she took while vacationing in Bora Bora.

"Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends," she captioned a photo of herself posing in a leopard-print bikini. "Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth."

Lovato jokingly warned: "I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance."

It's been a year of ups and downs for Lovato but it looks like she'll be "cool for the summer!" Here's more with the "Skyscraper" singer:

