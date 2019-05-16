Demi Lovato just got inked!

The 26-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" singer showed off her new large tattoo, which she got on Wednesday night in honor of her great-grandmother who passed away in May 2016.

"This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I'm 26, and forever. I love you more. ❤️," she wrote alongside two photos of her new body art, which is a portrait for her Mimaw, as Lovato calls her. "Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten. 🙏🏼🙌🏼."

Lovato also posted two Instagram Story videos of herself sitting in the chair and getting inked.

The singer penned a heartfelt tribute back in 2016, after her beloved great-grandmother died after suffering from strokes.

"This morning I lost my world and the world's most special woman," the pop star captioned the image on Instagram. "I miss her more than words can even describe. There is an emptiness in my heart that only her spirit can fill and I pray that I will feel her by my side every single day until we meet again."

The former Camp Rock star attributed her strength to her Mimaw, praising her ability to hold on and keep smiling, even after the death of Lovato’s grandfather, the year before, then her Uncle Jeff’s passing in January 2016.

This past week, Lovato has also opened up about the people who have stuck with her through her "darkest" moments.

In a lengthy post shared via Instagram on Tuesday, the singer posted a snap of her and her best friends, hip-hop artist Sirah and actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, thanking them for their never-ending support.

"Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana," she gushed. "Thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing.. like crying because we swam with fish/sharks/stingray and coral reef. I’m so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you’re so supportive of me and every little thing I do."

Lovato has gradually been returning to the spotlight over the past few months, following rehabilitation treatment after she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose last July.

Last month, Lovato's ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama also praised her for looking "awesome" during an Instagram Live.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Thanks BFFs for 'Never Leaving Me in My Darkest Moments'

Demi Lovato 'Excited to Begin Next Chapter' by Signing With Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun

Wilmer Valderrama Tells Ex Demi Lovato She Looks 'Awesome' on Instagram Live

Related Gallery