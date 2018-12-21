Demi Lovato is grateful to be alive, but she's not quite ready to tell her story yet.

The singer took to Twitter on Friday to slam tabloid reports about her life and wellbeing a month after leaving rehab following her apparent overdose inJuly.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read," Lovato wrote. "People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

"Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up sh*t that you know nothing about," added the 26-year-old singer, who scored her second GRAMMY nomination earlier this month. "I still need space and time to heal."

The singer didn't clarify exactly what reports she was addressing, but she has taken to social media in past months to defend her professional team from critical fans.

"Any 'source' out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your 'sources' are wrong," Lovato continued on Friday. "I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support."

"I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f***ing much thank you."

Lovato was hospitalized in July after suffering an apparent overdose and then entered a rehab facility once she was released. She left rehab last month.

