Demi Lovato's Celebrity Friends Continue to Show Support Following Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato's celebrity friends are continuing to show their support.

A number of A-listers started showering the 25-year-old singer with love via social media on Tuesday after news broke that she was hospitalized due to what sources tell ET was a drug overdose. Within a few hours, the hashtag #PrayForDemi was created, featuring thousands of heartfelt messages from fans and industry friends.

The love continued on Wednesday, with a new, fan-created hashtag -- #HowDemiHasHelpedMe -- asking people to share their stories of how Lovato has influenced their lives in a positive way. Meanwhile, stars like Justin Timberlake tweeted directly to the Albuquerque, New Mexico, native, telling her she is "loved."

Praying for you @ddlovato. You are loved. 🙏 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 25, 2018

Luis Fonsi, who Lovato collaborated with on the 2018 track "Échame la Culpa," shared a similar message of love via Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of the two on stage.

"You’re a strong, talented, bright soul and you will overcome this," he captioned the pic. "The world is on your side!"

Ryan Seacrest also weighed in, tweeting, "Sending love, prayers, and strength to @ddlovato and her family. She’s a light and inspiration to many, and we are all wishing her a full recovery."

Sending love, prayers, and strength to @ddlovato and her family. She’s a light and inspiration to many, and we are all wishing her a full recovery. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 25, 2018

During his concert at the Xfinity Center in Massachusetts on Tuesday night, Macklemore (who went to rehab when he was 25) showed his love for his "sister in recovery" by dedicating his performance of "Otherside" to her, which was well-received by the crowd. The track, which was released in 2009 and also features Ryan Lewis, addresses drug addiction and being in a "sinking" boat.

A few states away, Charlie Puth dedicated "See You Again" to Lovato while performing to a crowd at the BB&T Pavilion in New Jersey.

Charlie Puth dedicated his song "See You Again" to Demi during his last concert. #PrayForDemipic.twitter.com/6GK9Nyiljz — LOVATO HEART ♡ (@lovato_heart_d) July 25, 2018

Just waking up to this, sending absolutely all my love to @ddlovato and her family at this time. — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 25, 2018

Dear @ddlovato you are a force to be reckoned with and stronger than you think. We’re all here for you ❤️ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 25, 2018

Sending so much love & healing to @ddlovato such an honest, talented and bold woman. We love u — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) July 25, 2018

We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato 🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) July 24, 2018

sending all my love to you and your family @ddlovato — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) July 25, 2018

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

As ET previously reported, a source told ET on Tuesday that Lovato was stable, and "awake and responsive" following her hospitalization. Her rep also released the following statement:

"Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Hear more in the video below.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

