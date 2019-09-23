Demi Moore is getting personal.

Ahead of the release of her memoir, Inside Out, the 56-year-old actress sat down with ABC News' Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America to discuss many of the revelations within her book, a number of which have to do with her "colorful" childhood.

One devastating moment she writes about in her memoir came when she was allegedly raped at age 15. The incident, Sawyer explained via voice-over, occurred when Moore arrived home to an older man she knew sitting in her apartment with a key.

"It was rape and a devastating betrayal," Moore writes in her book, according to Sawyer. "Revealed by the man's cruel question, 'How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?'"

Despite the man's question, Moore said she believes "deep in my heart" that her mom did not sell her, though she doesn't leave her mother without at least some culpability.

"I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction," Moore told Sawyer. "But she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way."

In addition to her rape, Moore also spoke about her family's drama during her childhood, which included "many, many" suicide attempts from her mom.

"I remember using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth," she writes in her memoir of her mother's first attempted suicide when Moore was just 12, according to Sawyer.

"[My childhood] was done," she told Sawyer of life after that moment. "Yeah, life changing moment."

After it was revealed that the dad she grew up with was not her biological father, something that left her feeling like she "wasn't wanted or that I don't deserve to be here," Moore took off for Hollywood to pursue an acting career.

"I was figuring it out by the seat of my pants. The school of fake it till you make it," Moore said on GMA. "I think it was more the confidence was, I don’t have anything to lose. I don’t have anything to lose. I don’t have anything, so why not?"

She eventually found success on General Hospital before starring in flicks like St. Elmo's Fire. Throughout it all she continued drinking and doing drugs because, she said, "I don’t have an off switch. I don’t have the thing that says, 'This is enough.'"

During her time playing a party girl in the 1985 film -- a role, she said, where "the irony certainly was not lost on me" -- the director and producers approached her and told her to go to rehab.

"It’s a profound gift that they gave me," she said of that conversation, which led her to being sober for nearly 20 years.

In her 40s, though, she was no longer sober, something that led her to ask herself, "How did I get here?"

"I mean from where I started to what I’ve experienced, where I’ve been, how did I get here? I lost me," she said. "I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself."

When ET spoke to Moore about the upcoming release of her book, she said that she doesn't "have any expectations" about the public's response to her story.

"I'm most excited to just be present to experience whatever might occur," she said.

Inside Out will debut Sept. 24.

