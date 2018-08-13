All parents embarrass their kids, right? Well, Denise Richards is taking it to a whole other level!

ET’s Nancy O’Dell recently caught up with the 47-year-old actress to discuss her upcoming film Destined to Ride, where she admitted that a recent social media post got her in hot water with her kiddos. On June 13, Richards shared a photo of her boyfriend, Aaron Cameron, shirtless while fast asleep in bed. She openly suspected in the comments section that the photo might get her in trouble with him, but it turns out her youngsters were the ones who didn’t dig the photo.

“I know my daughter is not happy with the one I posted. The photo one, and that didn’t go down well… [Aaron] didn’t mind it at all after I did it but that’s the other thing, too, I don’t know if you experience [this] with your daughter but she's still young to social media. With kids, you know, there’s things that I posted that they’re embarrassed by and I try to explain [that it’s] part of work and stuff.”

Richards also discussed being the latest addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she confirmed only days earlier.

“I am excited,” she said of the decision. “I'm a fan of the show, and I never saw myself [as] fancy enough to be one of the housewives but I thought, Why not? I've been through so much in my life and I've been very private about a lot of it and I thought, I'm in a really good place and that would be fun to be a part of the show.”

She also added that she admires the show’s stars, whom she'll be joining, for their honesty and for supporting each other over the years.

“I think they're a great group of strong women and they have strong opinions and I love that. I think, at the end of the day, they're very supportive of each other. No matter what kind of little conflict might go on, they might fight a little bit like sisters, but they still support each other and I love that.”

Her new film, Destined to Ride, tells the story of a teenage girl named Lily (Madeline Carroll) who goes to live with her Aunt Glo (Richards) for the summer, where she forms a bond with a horse named Pistachio. Trouble arises when her aunt’s neighbors attempt to take her land, prompting Lily and Pistachio to take action to help her.

Richards explained that the decision to join the film was an easy one based on her and her family’s love for horses and riding.

“Well, my girls, they ride, so this was a big deal for me to have co-stars that were horses," she shared. "And honestly, I just thought it was such a sweet story. It's something that's really inspirational for girls, and I wanted to do a movie that my daughters could watch and be inspired.”

Destined to Ride is available digitally and on DVD on Aug. 14.

