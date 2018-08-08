Denise Richards is heading to the 90210!

The 47-year-old actress confirmed that she'll be joining the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Richards will appear on the long-running franchise with Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley.

“I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show,” she told Peopleof the news.

“I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!” Richards added, referencing co-star Kemsley's close connection to the '80s pop star.

Earlier this month, ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with Andy Cohen, the show's executive producer, where he revealed how he'd feel about Richards joining the cast.

"I love Denise Richards. Wouldn't it be so cool to see Denise Richards as a Housewife?" Cohen asked, before teasing that he's "always talking to" the actress.

"It would be great," he added. "It would be really good!"

