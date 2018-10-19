Denise Richards is missing three very special people.

The new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a sweet throwback photo of her three daughters -- Sam, 14, Lola, 13, and Eloise, 7 -- from her Sept. 8 Malibu wedding to Aaron Phypers.

"Missing my beautiful girls ... I’m sure every parent can relate to juggling the family & working. Miss them so much. This was taken at our wedding @aaronwilliamcameron #Lola #Eloise #Sami," the 47-year-old actress wrote on Thursday alongside the Instagram snap, which shows her girls all dolled up in beige dresses and holding bouquets of flowers. Richards shares Sam and Lola with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen. She adopted Eloise in 2011.

Richards and Phypers tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month, just days after news broke of their engagement. Their special day was filmed for an episode of RHOBH. The bride looked ravishing in a high-low white wedding dress designed by Mark Zunino that featured a lace strapless romper with a tulle skirt.

A couple of days after her nuptials, Richards told ET that she didn't need much time to decide she wanted to spend the rest of her life with her then-fiance, explaining that she knew they were going to get married "for quite some time."

"I didn't know the date... we were trying to figure that out. And then the eighth is a very significant number for him. He says it means infinity, so we just decided, 'You know what, we don't want to wait, and let's just do it,'" she said at the premiere of her new movie, The Toybox. "I called [celebrity event planner] Mindy Weiss, and we pulled it together very quickly."

See more on Richards' wedding in the video below.

